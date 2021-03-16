Real Madrid Punches Its UCL Quarterfinal Ticket

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?

Real Madrid Back Into Champions League Quarterfinals After Capitalizing vs. Atalanta

Author:
Publish date:

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defeated Atalanta 3-1 on Tuesday to return to the Champions League quarterfinals after two consecutive eliminations in the last 16.

Madrid advanced 4-1 on aggregate after Karim Benzema led the way to victory in the first half following a blunder by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, one of the squad changes made by coach Gian Piero Gasperini from the 1-0 first-leg loss in Italy.

Captain Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio sealed Madrid’s victory by scoring a goal each in the second half. Atalanta’s lone goal came with a free kick converted by Luis Muriel late in the game.

Sportiello tried to play from his area but misplayed his shot and the ball went directly to Luka Modric, who entered the box and made a low pass for an easy goal by Benzema from near the penalty spot in the 34th minute. Sportiello replaced Pierluigi Gollini after the first leg and had been starting in Serie A since then.

It was the 70th Champions League goal for Benzema, making him only the fifth player to reach the mark in the competition after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Raúl González. Only Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski reached the milestone quicker than the French striker’s 126 matches.

Atalanta was looking to make it to the last eight for the second straight time after a remarkable run in its debut season in the top European club competition. It had won all of its away games in the Champions League this season, including against Liverpool and Ajax.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jacoby Brissett Colts QB Future
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Add QB Jacoby Brissett to Back Up Tua

Brissett is joining the Dolphins on a one-year deal

FreeAgencyGrades_Orr
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett and more.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
NFL

Report: Titans Signing Ex-Saints CB Janoris Jenkins

Just five days after being cut from the Saints to save cost, Janoris Jenkins will reportedly sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Real-Madrid-Atalanta-Sergio-Ramos-Karim-Benzema
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Punches Its UCL Quarterfinal Ticket

Real eased by Atalanta to return to the final eight after two straight eliminations in the round of 16.

Manchester City eases to the Champions League quarterfinals
Play
Soccer

Why This Time Could Be Different for Manchester City

Man City has looked like a Champions League contender before only to flop on the European stage, but Pep Guardiola's new approach could pay off.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Jaguars Add Marvin Jones on Two-Year Deal

Former Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is the latest to join Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.