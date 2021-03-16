Zlatan Comes Out of International Retirement for Sweden

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doubles Down on Criticism of LeBron James
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doubles Down on Criticism of LeBron James

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Comes Out of International Retirement for Sweden

Author:
Publish date:

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out of international retirement at the age of 39 and is set to play for Sweden for the first time since the 2016 European Championship.

“The return of the God,” the charismatic AC Milan striker tweeted after being included on Tuesday in Sweden’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo three days later, as well as a friendly against Estonia on March 31.

Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.

Without the country’s most high-profile player, Sweden reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — its best performance in the competition since 1994.

Now he is in line to play at the continent-wide Euros scheduled for June and July this year. Sweden is in the same group as Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

“First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden,” Sweden coach Janne Andersson said. “It is, of course, very fun that he wants to come back.

“In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team.”

Ibrahimovic has been prolific in spells at Manchester United, LA Galaxy, and Milan since retiring from international duty after Euro 2016. He has 16 goals in 21 appearances for Milan this season, though he has missed the team’s last four matches because of a right thigh injury.

If he plays next week, he will become the oldest player in the history of Sweden’s national team.

YOU MAY LIKE

Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge is defended by Thunder center Al Horford
Play
NBA

Aldridge 'More Likely' to Be Bought Out Than Traded

LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs mutually agreed to part ways last week and are working on a resolution.

Kyle Kuzma smiles after badly missing a free throw
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyle Kuzma Blames Earthquake After Air-Balling Free Throw

The Warriors bench really let him hear it after this embarrassing miss.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back for Sweden
Play
Soccer

Zlatan Comes Out of International Retirement for Sweden

“The return of the God,” was how Ibrahimovic declared the end of his hiatus for Sweden's national team.

FreeAgencyGrades_Orr
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Trey Hendrickson, John Johnson, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Kevin Zeitler and more.

lowry-oladipo-aldridge
NBA

10 Storylines to Watch Before the NBA Trade Deadline

Which players will be on the move ahead of the deadline? Here is the latest buzz and intel from around the league.

Daily Cover showing a photo from every 2021 men's NCAA tournament team
Play
College Basketball

Ranking the Men's NCAA Tournament Field, 1–68

The bracket is set, but a team's seeding doesn't always tell the full story.

New York Yankees Gerrit Cole
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Full Season Stat Projections - Pitchers

Senior Fantasy Baseball expert Shawn Childs season-long projections & cheatsheets for every pitcher across Major League Baseball

tatis-betts
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Full Season Stat Projections - Hitters

Senior Fantasy Baseball expert Shawn Childs season-long projections & cheatsheets for every hitter across Major League Baseball