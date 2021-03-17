USMNT's Final Squad Before the Games Really Count

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USMNT Reveals Squad for March Friendlies; McKennie, Hoppe Among Those Not Included

Weston McKennie and Matthew Hoppe are among the U.S. players not taking part this month, while a number of players will return to their clubs after the first of two matches.
Author:
Publish date:

For the final time before the matches start to matter, U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter is able to call upon his young European-based stars for training and games. He unveiled his latest roster on Wednesday.

The pandemic seems like it’s lasted forever, but in soccer circles it’s really just compressed time. A year was lost, and the calendar has become overcrowded as a result. This year, the USA will contest the delayed Concacaf Nations League finals in early June, the Gold Cup in July and then World Cup qualifying starting in September.

Berhalter has had little opportunity to prepare his top players for this gauntlet. He had his full squad for a few days in November, when it played two friendlies, and he’ll have them again starting next week (some players will begin reporting Friday), before the Americans face Jamaica in Wiener Neustadt, Austria (March 25) and Northern Ireland in Belfast (March 28). And that’s it. The Nations League window is next, and that’ll likely be the last time many of the program’s big names are available before World Cup qualifying kicks off. The Gold Cup probably will be more of a test of the player pool’s depth.

“This is another step forward in strengthening our group in preparation for Nations League, Gold Cup, and World Cup qualifying,” Berhalter said Wednesday. “It’s great to get the group together to continue to build relationships on and off the field. We look forward to the games and the different challenges they will pose.”

It’ll be up to the coaching staff and players to make the most of their time together in Europe, even as the coronavirus continues to impact plans. Several players have been barred by their club from travel to both Austria and Northern Ireland this month because of quarantine issues. Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) and Tim Weah (Lille) all will leave camp following the Jamaica friendly, according to U.S. Soccer.

USMNT's Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic

The biggest name missing from Berhalter’s list is that of midfielder Weston McKennie, who’s emerged as a key figure at Juventus this season. That means there will be no reprise of the three-man midfield that did so well in November: McKennie, Adams and the newly committed Yunus Musah. Another notable absence is winger Paul Arriola, who’s been a Berhalter favorite and has been on loan at Swansea since the beginning of February. He's had recent injury issues. Emerging forwards Matthew Hoppe and Jordan Siebatcheu also didn’t make the cut, and Jordan Morris is out with a torn ACL.

The roster isn’t comprised entirely of European players. Three MLS men made the list—defender Aaron Long, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and midfielder Sebastian Lletget. Former Orlando City striker Daryl Dike, who’s been excellent since going on loan to England’s Barnsley, also is aboard.

Concacaf rival Jamaica is a familiar opponent for the USA. The two nations faced off twice in 2019, once in a friendly (won, 1-0, by the Reggae Boyz) and once in the Gold Cup semifinals (won, 3-1, by the Americans). Like the USA, Jamaica has received a bye to the octagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The qualifiers between the two will be in October and November. Jamaica currently is ranked third in Concacaf and 47th in the world by FIFA (the USA is No. 22).

Northern Ireland is an uncommon opponent. The countries have have met just once, back in 1948. Ranked 45th, Northern Ireland enjoyed a surprise run to the second round of Euro 2016, where it lost to neighboring Wales, but it then failed to advance to this summer’s edition after falling in the qualifying playoffs. Northern Ireland will be using the U.S. friendly to prepare for World Cup qualifying, which begins March 25 at Italy.

Here’s the U.S. squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City) 

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham) 

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles Almelo), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 

FORWARDS: Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Lille)

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Raptor Jeremy Lin has signed with the Warriors G League team.
NBA

Jeremy Lin: 'We Cannot Lose Hope' After Atlanta Shootings

Lin is speaking out following three Atlanta spa shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

The Grand Canyon Lopes defeat the New Mexico State Aggies moving on to the NCAA Tournament at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Play
College Basketball

No Replacement Teams Needed For Men's NCAA Tournament

The deadline for teams to withdraw from the 2021 men's NCAA tournament passed on Wednesday morning.

USMNT's Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Final Squad Before the Games Really Count

Weston McKennie and Matthew Hoppe are among those not included, while a number of players will return to their clubs after the first of two matches.

mike-trout
Play
MLB

MLB Can't Wait Any Longer to Fix Its Pace of Play Crisis

"In the next five years [baseball will] either be the national pastime or a niche sport."

Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga
NBA

NBA Draft Prospects to Keep an Eye On During March Madness

Key matchups, top prospects, sleepers and more to watch in this year's Men's NCAA tournament.

lebron-james-lakers
NBA

LeBron James Hopes to Own NBA Team ‘Sooner Than Later’

James bought an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and UNC's Walker Kessler
Play
College Basketball

Five Men's Sleeper Teams for March Madness

Who is most likely to dole out multiple upsets and find their way to the Final Four?

luka-doncic-mavericks-dribble
NBA

Luka Dončić’ Is Finding His Rhythm Behind the Three-Point Line

The Mavericks’ guard improved his three-point shooting in February. Can he keep it up?