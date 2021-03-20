SI.com
SOCCER
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
Benzema Scores Twice as Zidane Appeals for Controversial France Call-Up

Karim Benzema scored two goals for the second straight league game to ease Real Madrid past Celta Vigo on Saturday, marking six straight appearances with a goal for the forward. 

The French striker's form this season—he's third in La Liga with 17 goals—has led France national team legend and Real manager Zinedine Zidane to question why the forward hasn't been called up to the French national team with the world champions starting their 2022 World Cup qualifying on Wednesday against Ukraine,

“How can you understand that?" Zidane asked in his post-match press conference. "I don’t understand it, you don’t understand it and neither do many others. For me, as Real Madrid manager, I prefer that he stays with us. 

"What he did today with his teammates was spectacular and I’m really pleased for him because he works hard and has the desire for more, just like the whole team does. We went for it from the first minute and we deserved the victory."

But Benzema hasn't featured for Les Bleus since 2015 due to an ongoing sex tape scandal involving him and former French national teammate Mathieu Valbuena. In January, the Associated Press reported that Benzema will face trial on one charge of “complicity in attempted blackmail" after allegedly pressuring Valbuena to pay blackmailers who threatened to release an intimate video of the midfielder.

Saturday's away win brings Los Blancos into second place, three points behind rival Atlético Madrid. When Real Madrid emerge from the upcoming international break, it will have gone two months without a loss, but a Champions League quarterfinal date with Liverpool on April 6 in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals awaits Real in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2018 final. 

YOU MAY LIKE

benzema-
Play
Soccer

Benzema Scores Twice, Zidane Baffled by France Omission

Karim Benzema led Real Madrid to another win, leading manager Zinedine Zidane to question Benzema's omission from the French national team.

March Madness logo at mid-court during the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Play
College Basketball

Who Was the Last Undefeated College Men's Basketball Team?

Gonzaga is attempting to do something we haven't seen in men's college hoops in over four decades.

49ers OT Trent Williams moves to deliver a block
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Trent Williams, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon and more.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Golladay Lands With Giants

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

LeBron James after injuring his right leg.
NBA

LeBron James Leaves Game After Right Ankle Injury

LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury during the second quarter of the Lakers' game Saturday against the Hawks.

Eastern Washington
Play
College Basketball

Groves Brothers Steal Show in EWU's Loss to Kansas

The two brothers combined for 58 of the Eagles' 84 points, but it wasn't just their stat lines that caught people's attention.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Kenny Golladay, Giants Agree to Four-Year, $72M Deal

Kenny Golladay is set to make $18 million annually on average—the highest for a wide receiver this year in free agency.

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Schedule, Recaps

The men's first round continues Saturday; follow along as SI keeps you updated as the Round of 32 gets set.