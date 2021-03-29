Unites States Men's Soccer Fails to Qualify for Olympics

SI.com
SOCCER
Tyron Woodley Seeks to Silence his Critics as he Steps into the Octagon at UFC 260 Against Vicente Luque
United States Men's Soccer Team Loses to Honduras, Out of Olympics

The United States men's soccer team fell to Honduras 2–1 on Sunday and failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The men's under-23 team has not qualified for an Olympics since 2008 in Beijing. 

The disappointing loss for the U.S. was made all the more painful by an embarrassing goal that came when Honduras took a 2–0 lead in the 47th minute. 

Although the U.S. answered, it was never able to tie it up.

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe chimed in at the end of the game to offer support for her national team peers. 

"Gutted for these boys," Rapinoe Tweeted. "Keep your heads up, learn from it and get better. 

Honduras has now qualified for Olympics four straight times while the U.S. has failed three times in a row now. Honduras will face the winner of the Mexico–Canada matchup at 9 p.m. ET. 

