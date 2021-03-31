Chelsea, Barcelona Coast to Semis of Women's Champions League

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Sam Kerr's Play Style Was Influenced By Aussie Rules Football
Sam Kerr's Play Style Was Influenced By Aussie Rules Football

Chelsea, Barcelona Coast to Semifinals of Women's Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chelsea and Barcelona advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

Pernille Harder scored against her former team to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg, and 5-1 on aggregate. Barcelona outlasted Manchester City, losing the second leg 2-1 but advancing 4-2 on aggregate.

Chelsea will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengård in the semifinals. Bayern defeated the Swedish club 3-0 in the first leg, and they play again Thursday in Malmo.

Barcelona awaits either five-time defending champion Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain. The Lyon-PSG second leg was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad.

In Budapest, Harder converted a penalty in the 27th minute and Sam Kerr doubled the lead five minutes later. Both players had scored last week in the first leg. Fran Kirby added the third goal in the second half.

Chelsea and Wolfsburg played their quarterfinal legs in Budapest because of travel restrictions. Chelsea was the “away” team on Wednesday.

Harder, who joined Chelsea from Wolfsburg in September, sent a long ball for Kerr, who was taken down by defender Sara Doorsoun. From the penalty spot, the Denmark captain then sent goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek the wrong way, rolling the ball into the corner.

Kerr scored in the 32nd minute, collecting a chipped pass with her back to the goal. The Australia striker turned and fired a right-footed shot low just inside the post.

Kirby worked a give-and-go with Ji So-Yun and beat Kiedrzynek from close range in the 81st minute.

In Manchester, Janine Beckie swept in a loose ball after a corner kick in 20th minute to give City hope of a comeback.

But just before the hour mark, Barça striker Asisat Oshoala tapped in from close range for a crucial away goal. She had earlier come close to scoring several times but had been denied by defender Lucy Bronze and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

American international Sam Mewis converted a penalty in the 68th minute for City.

The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea reaches the Women's Champions League semifinals
Play
Soccer

Chelsea, Barcelona Coast to Semis of Women's Champions League

Half of the final four is set, with Pernille Harder burning her former team and Man City's American trio bowing out of the competition.

Cleveland Baseball
Play
MLB

Cleveland Bans Headdresses From Games

Cleveland baseball fans will not be able to wear headdresses or face paint appropriating Native American culture to Progressive Field this season, according to a new team policy.

Seahawks Tyler Lockett Fantasy Football
Play
NFL

Report: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension

Lockett's contract is worth $69.2 million with $37 million guaranteed.

WWE's Walter wrestling Drake Maverick on NXT
Wrestling

Q&A: Walter on Facing Tommaso Ciampa at ‘NXT TakeOver’

Walter’s brutal physicality will be on full display against Tommaso Ciampa.

Ziaire Williams with Stanford.
Play
College Basketball

Stanford Freshman Ziaire Williams to Enter NBA Draft

Williams said he will return to Stanford to finish his degree to fulfill a promise he made to his mother.

Vikings Justin Jefferson
Play
Fantasy

Reflecting on the Fantasy Success of First-Round Wide Receivers (2012-2020)

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano recaps the fantasy success rate of first-round wide receivers drafted from 2012 to 2020

shohei-ohtani-pitching
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: The Breakout Team - Upcoming Stars At Every Position

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs provides a list of fantasy baseball breakouts at every position

Michael Strahan debuts his new smile sans gap between front teeth
Play
Extra Mustard

Michael Strahan Closes Signature Gap in Front Teeth

Two days before April Fools' Day? Hmm.