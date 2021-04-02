Lyon's Coronavirus Outbreak Keeps Macario From USWNT's Friendlies

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Unrelenting: Crystal Dunn Reflects on an Evolving Career
The Unrelenting: Crystal Dunn Reflects on an Evolving Career

Lyon's Coronavirus Outbreak Keeps Catarina Macario From USWNT's Friendlies

Author:
Publish date:

Catarina Macario has been ruled out of a pair of U.S. national team matches in Europe this month because of a coronavirus outbreak on her French club team.

Several players with Olympique Lyonnais tested positive this week and the team has been quarantined.

Macario, a former standout at Stanford who won back-to-back MAC Hermann trophies as the nation’s best college player, was not among those who have contracted the virus, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

But because of the quarantine and the U.S. team’s protocols, she would not have time to train with the team before the matches. The United States, which is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, is set to play Sweden in Stockholm on April 10 and France in Le Havre on April 13.

“We only have a few trainings during this trip, so we felt it was in Cat’s best interest for her to remain in Lyon and make sure she ramps her fitness back up with her club once her quarantine ends,” Andonovski said in a statement.

Lyon had to reschedule the second leg of its UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal with Paris Saint-Germain because of the outbreak. That match had been set for last Wednesday but was moved to April 18. Lyon won the first leg 1-0.

Chelsea and Barcelona have already advanced to the semifinals. The winner between Lyon and PSG will face Barcelona, while Chelsea meets Bayern Munich.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 14, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; A 2022 MLB All Star game sign above the right field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

MLB Moving All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Voting Law

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Apr 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of batting helmet with an Inaugural Season logo prior to the first MLB game at SunTrust Park between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.
MLB

Braves 'Deeply Disappointed' in MLB's Decision to Move All-Star Game

MLB announced Friday that it was moving the 2021 All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta in response to a new voting law in Georgia.

Kevin Durant plays against the Nuggets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 12, 2021.
NBA

NBA Fines Kevin Durant $50K for Profane Direct Messages

Durant apologized for his comments ahead of the Nets' game on Thursday.

Catarina-Macario-NWSL-Europe-Lyon
Play
Soccer

Lyon's Coronavirus Outbreak Keeps Macario From USWNT's Friendlies

Catarina Macario won't take part in friendlies against Sweden and France this month.

USA's Weston McKennie
Play
Soccer

USA's McKennie Omitted for Juventus-Torino After Hosting Party

The party, for which Paulo Dybala and Arthur were also present, was in violation of Italy's coronavirus protocols.

Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island.
Play
MMA

Report: McGregor, Poirier Agreed to UFC 264 Fight

The fight will complete a trilogy for Poirier and McGregor, as they previously clashed at UFC 178 in 2014 and at UFC 257 in January.

Jan 28, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) and forward Khris Middleton (22) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Isaiah Thomas, Pelicans Agree to 10-Day Deal

Isaiah Thomas hasn't played in the league since February 2020.

Kansas coach Bill Self
Play
College Basketball

Self's Lifetime Contract Makes Kansas's Priorities Clear

The ongoing investigation clouding the men's basketball program did not dissuade the Jayhawks' administration one bit.