Barcelona Pulls Within a Point of Atletico Madrid Atop La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé scored a 90th-minute winner as Barcelona defeated 10-man Valladolid 1-0 Monday to move within a point of Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid.

Dembélé scored with a left-footed shot from inside the area to make sure Barcelona can control its own fate in the title race, as it will host Atlético in one of the final rounds in May.

Barcelona had been struggling to break through the tight defensive scheme of Valladolid, which played a man down from the 80th after Óscar Plano was sent off for a foul from behind to stop a dangerous run by Dembélé.

Atlético lost 1-0 at Sevilla on Sunday to see its once-comfortable cushion vanish. Seeking its first league title sine 2014, Atlético has been gradually losing ground at the top of the standings. Its lead over Barcelona was more than 10 points a few weeks ago.

Atlético’s gap to third-place Real Madrid — which defeated Eibar 2-0 on Saturday — is three points with nine rounds left.

Barcelona next visits Real Madrid in the last clásico of the season on Saturday. Atlético hosts Eibar on Sunday.

Before the match, Lionel Messi received an award for breaking Xavi Hernández’s record of 767 appearances for the Catalan club. He broke the record in the game against Real Sociedad in the previous round.

Barcelona has won six straight league games and extended its unbeaten streak in the competition to 19 matches. It has won 12 times since a 2-1 loss at Cádiz in December.

Valladolid, which saw Kenan Kodro hit the crossbar with a header less than 10 minutes into the match at the Camp Nou Stadium, stayed three points from the relegation zone. It has won one of its last 12 league games.