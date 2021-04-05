SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?

Barcelona Pulls Within a Point of Atletico Madrid Atop La Liga

Author:
Publish date:

MADRID (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé scored a 90th-minute winner as Barcelona defeated 10-man Valladolid 1-0 Monday to move within a point of Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid.

Dembélé scored with a left-footed shot from inside the area to make sure Barcelona can control its own fate in the title race, as it will host Atlético in one of the final rounds in May.

Barcelona had been struggling to break through the tight defensive scheme of Valladolid, which played a man down from the 80th after Óscar Plano was sent off for a foul from behind to stop a dangerous run by Dembélé.

Atlético lost 1-0 at Sevilla on Sunday to see its once-comfortable cushion vanish. Seeking its first league title sine 2014, Atlético has been gradually losing ground at the top of the standings. Its lead over Barcelona was more than 10 points a few weeks ago.

Atlético’s gap to third-place Real Madrid — which defeated Eibar 2-0 on Saturday — is three points with nine rounds left.

Barcelona next visits Real Madrid in the last clásico of the season on Saturday. Atlético hosts Eibar on Sunday.

Before the match, Lionel Messi received an award for breaking Xavi Hernández’s record of 767 appearances for the Catalan club. He broke the record in the game against Real Sociedad in the previous round.

Barcelona has won six straight league games and extended its unbeaten streak in the competition to 19 matches. It has won 12 times since a 2-1 loss at Cádiz in December.

Valladolid, which saw Kenan Kodro hit the crossbar with a header less than 10 minutes into the match at the Camp Nou Stadium, stayed three points from the relegation zone. It has won one of its last 12 league games.

YOU MAY LIKE

texas-rangers-home-opener
MLB

Rangers' Home Opener Features Packed Globe Life Field

The Rangers' home opener in Arlington, Texas drew the largest attendance at an American sporting event in over a year.

USATSI_15843345 (1)
College Basketball

Gonzaga's National Title Game History

Mark Few is looking to complete what was once thought to be an impossible feat in Spokane.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater
Play
NFL

The Panthers Are Settling for Plan C

Carolina was determined to acquire a new QB, but at some point it may have been smart to stick with Teddy Bridgewater instead of trading away future picks.

Aaron Rodgers on the field with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled by 'Jeopardy!' Contestant

The 'Jeopardy!' contestant's response was "who wanted to kick that field goal?"

Gonzaga-Game-Winner
College Basketball

How To Watch Baylor vs Gonzaga

The two best teams in college basketball play for the national title with the Zags' undefeated season on the line.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields
Play
NFL

MAQB: How Panthers and Jets Negotiated Darnold Trade

The Panthers kept chasing a quarterback upgrade, and a conversation at Ohio State's pro day led to their eventual move.

Barcelona-Real-Valladolid-Dembele
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Pulls Within a Point of Atletico Madrid Atop La Liga

Ousmane Dembélé's 90th-minute winner gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Valladolid.

Sam Darnold has been traded to the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Jets Trade Darnold to Panthers, Receive Three Draft Picks

The Panthers will send a 2021 sixth-rounder and a second-round and fourth-round pick in 2022 for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.