Man City Edges Dortmund on Foden's 1st-Leg Winner

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Foden's Late Winner Gives Man City Champions League Edge vs. Borussia Dortmund

Author:
Publish date:

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Phil Foden capped a fine Champions League display for Manchester City with a 90th-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan brought down a cross at the far post and laid the ball off for Foden to sweep into the net, after Marco Reus had equalized for the visitors in the 84th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne, pulling the strings in midfield for City throughout the game, scored the opening goal in the 19th minute after a flowing move and also sent in the cross that led to the winner.

Jude Bellingham thought he had equalized for Dortmund in the 37th but the goal was harshly disallowed for a foul on City goalkeeper Ederson, even though there appeared to be little contact.

However, Dortmund did level when Marco Reus, Dortmund’s longest-serving member and captain, scored his first Champions League goal since October 2018. It wasn’t enough for the win but could prove to be a valuable away goal to take back to Germany for next Wednesday’s second leg.

While City remains on track for a quadruple, ailing Premier League champion Liverpool lost 3-1 at Real Madrid in the night’s other first leg.

YOU MAY LIKE

Karl-Anthony Towns receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Karl-Anthony Towns battled COVID-19 in January and lost several family members to the virus.

Kevin Durant warming up.
NBA

Kevin Durant Likely to Return Wednesday; Harden Out

Durant hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 13 and has only played in 19 of Brooklyn's 51 games.

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rolls out of the pocket while pressured by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
NFL

Russell Wilson Assures Dunlap He's Returning to Seahawks

Despite being vocal about his frustrations with the Seahawks and releasing potential trade destinations, Russell Wilson might stay in Seattle for another season.

Phil Foden scores for Man City vs Dortmund
Play
Soccer

Man City Edges Dortmund on Foden's 1st-Leg Winner

Marco Reus's away goal looms large for Dortmund, as Man City seeks to get over the quarterfinal hump under Pep Guardiola.

larry-gluckman-rowing-1
Olympics

For Larry Gluckman the Result, Always, Was Secondary to the Process

Gluckman, who died at 72 last week, believed his job was more about creating good adults than rowing champions.

March Madness logo.
Play
College Basketball

NCAA May Use Single Site for Future Basketball Tourneys

Dan Gavitt said it could be possible to use one location in the later rounds of future men's NCAA tournaments.

Vinicius scores two goals for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Follows Its Tested Champions League Pattern

A slow build before looking comfortable deeper into the knockout stage? Real Madrid has done it before and has that look again.

ayo-dosunmu-illinois
College Basketball

Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Ayo Dosunmu is heading to the NBA after earning consensus first team All-American honors as a junior in 2020-21.