SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Roma's Smalling, Family Held at Gunpoint in Home Robbery

Author:
Publish date:

ROME (AP) — Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family were held up at gunpoint inside their home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Italian media reports that the family were sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe. The robbers took Rolex watches, jewelry and other valuables.

Smalling and Roma have not commented but former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted his support.

Rashford wrote: “Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok.”

Roma and United will face each other in a Europa League semifinal. Roma drew 1-1 with Ajax on Thursday to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Smalling was not involved in that match because of a knee problem.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca’s house was broken into last November when he and his family were out. Watches and other valuables were taken.

Lazio forward Joaquín Correa’s house in Rome was also burgled a few days earlier.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Evan Mobley
College Basketball

USC Star Evan Mobley Declares for NBA Draft

Mobley was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns sitting on the court
NBA

NBA Tank Rankings: Five Teams Fighting for the Bottom

With the last month of the NBA season around the corner, which teams should be most desperate to tank and acquire a high lottery pick?

Apr 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) watches at American Family Field.
MLB

Five Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2021 Season

Two weeks in April is almost nothing in a 162-game season. But that doesn't mean what's happened so far doesn't matter.

NCAA Football video game Trevor Lawrence
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Breaking Down the Top Quarterback Prospects

SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs provides his read on this year's crop of NFL Draft talent at the quarterback position

Chris-Smalling-Roma-Robbery
Play
Soccer

Roma's Smalling, Family Held at Gunpoint in Home Robbery

Italian media reports that the family were sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe.

chris-paul-deandre-ayton-suns
NBA

The Sky's the Limit for Deandre Ayton

The No. 1 pick has become a more effective player in his third year with a rising Phoenix team.

Cincinnati Reds Jeff Hoffman
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Friday, April 16: Cincinnati to Win Series Opener vs. Cleveland

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Friday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card

Texas Longhorns forward Charli Collier
WNBA

The Winners and Losers of the 2021 WNBA Draft

Winner: the Dallas Wings. Big-time loser: mock drafts everywhere.