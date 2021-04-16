U.S. Open Cup on Verge of Being Canceled Again

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
MLS 2021 Preview
MLS 2021 Preview

U.S. Open Cup Likely to Be Canceled for Second Straight Year

Author:
Publish date:

After an interrupted run of 106 years, the U.S. Open Cup tournament now is on the verge of being canceled for the second season in a row, the U.S. Soccer Federation will announce Friday.

Originally scheduled for May and June as an abbreviated 24-team competition because of logistical and financial concerns related to the pandemic, this year’s Open Cup was then cut to just 16 participants at the end of March. Eight berths were reserved for MLS teams, with the remaining eight scattered among American soccer’s lower divisions.

But complications persisted, and U.S. Soccer didn’t feel it could guarantee the safe completion of the 16-team event this spring. So the plug was pulled on Friday. The federation won’t completely rule out playing some version of the Open Cup later this year, but it’s seems unlikely considering the busy league schedules faced by qualifiers.

"The logistical and financial burdens to have the tournament take place this spring in the current environment are substantial," Open Cup Commissioner Paul Marstaller said in a written statement. “Even though all of U.S. Soccer’s member professional teams will be playing in their respective league competitions this year, the [Open Cup] committee did not feel it wise to have clubs divert important resources during the next two months for Open Cup play.

“Instead, we will look further into the future to see what possibilities might exist for 2021. After that, a full-scale 2022 Open Cup is less than a year away.”

The MLS season kicks off Friday night. Each team will play the full 34-game regular slate. Five clubs are currently involved in the Concacaf Champions League and an additional four will contest the Leagues Cup against Liga MX opposition in August and September. USL Championship and League One teams are starting their seasons on staggered dates in April and May, while NISA has launched its spring campaign with a tournament in Chattanooga. U.S. Soccer typically conducts amateur qualifying (for clubs outside USL League Two and the NPSL) in the fall preceding the following year’s Open Cup tournament.

Leaving the 2021 event on administrative life support means U.S. Soccer won’t have to decide right away what to do with the CCL invitation normally extended to the winner. Its solution following the cancellation of the 2020 Open Cup was to send 2019 winner Atlanta United, which served the purpose of ensuring, at least symbolically, that one CCL berth was reserved for the Open Cup champion and available to teams outside MLS. It’s unclear how the federation might accomplish something similar this time around.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Manchester, ENGLAND, December 20th Manchester United's Tobin Heath during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Bristol City at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium, Leigh, UK.
Play
Soccer

Tobin Heath Returns to U.S. After Injury Setback

Manchester United's Tobin Heath has been sidelined since January because of an ankle injury, but she returned to the United States to rehab her knee.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Senior expert Michael Fabiano prepared his way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2021 season.

US-Open-Cup-Trophy-Canceled
Play
Soccer

U.S. Open Cup on Verge of Being Canceled Again

Despite attempts to play an abbreviated version of the competition, U.S. Soccer is set to pull the plug for a second straight year.

Champions-League-Trophy-UEFA
Play
Soccer

UEFA Set to Approve New 36-Team Champions League Format

A decision is expected during Monday's executive committee meeting, but the control over the finances remains in the balance.

Dwyane Wade
NBA

Dwyane Wade Purchases Utah Jazz Ownership Stake

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has joined the Jazz ownership group.

Demetrius Andrade will defend his middleweight title against Liam Williams on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Play
Boxing

Here's What's Wrong With the Andrade-Williams Fight

Saturday's Demetrius Andrade-Liam Williams fight proves the middleweight division is one of boxing's most maddening weight classes.

WWE's Bianca Belair tears up before her match at WrestleMania against Sasha Banks
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Reflects on Her Emotional ‘WrestleMania’ Moment

“I was happy, I was nervous, I felt blessed to be there. I wanted to stay in that moment forever.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick
Play
Extra Mustard

We're Celebrating Bill Belichick's 69th Birthday by Remembering an Epic Story

Julian Edelman's story about seeing Bill Belichick naked is as good as it gets.