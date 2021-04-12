Report: D.C. United to Hire Lucy Rushton as Next GM

SI.com
SOCCER
Megan Rapinoe Responds to Draymond Green's Tweets on the State of Women's Sports
Report: D.C. United to Hire Lucy Rushton as Second Female GM in MLS History

D.C. United is expected to make Lucy Rushton the second female general manager in Major League Soccer history, according to Sportico

Rushton has served the last five years as Atlanta United's head of technical recruitment and analysis, where she led the club's scouting department with a data-driven approach. Before joining Atlanta United, the Reading, U.K. native was the head of technical scouting with Championship side Reading and had previously worked in Watford's scouting department.

At the moment, Rushton would become the second female general manager in major American professional sports after the Marlins hired Kim Ng in November. Lynne Meterparel was the first female GM in MLS history when she was appointed by the San Jose Clash/Earthquakes for the 1999-2000 seasons. 

After finishing second-to-last and missing the playoffs last season, D.C. United appointed Danita Johnson as president of business operations in December, making her the first Black MLS team president. 

D.C. United has not lifted the MLS Cup since 2004 and its most recent triumphs came in 2008 and 2013 when it won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. 

Rushton will take over for longtime general manager Dave Kasper, who will become the club’s president of soccer operations after 14 years as GM. 

