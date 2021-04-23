SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
As quickly as the Super League was announced, it was shut down, so what can we learn from this?
As quickly as the Super League was announced, it was shut down, so what can we learn from this?

Arsenal Fans Protest Kroenke, Super League Attempt Outside Emirates

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Several hundred Arsenal fans protested outside Emirates Stadium before the team’s English Premier League match against Everton on Friday to call for owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club over its bid to join the Super League.

Fans gathered on the stadium’s concourse more than two hours before kickoff, banging metal screens above the main box office, lighting flares, setting off fireworks and chanting “We want Kroenke out,” and “We want our Arsenal back.”

They also hung banners over the edge of the concourse including ones that read, “Arsenal till I die. Kroenke out,” and “Our club our home. Sell up Stan.”

After gathering on the concourse, the fans marched down stairs in front of the box office and team store to continue their noisy demonstration.

Fan anger has been brewing since Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs announced they would join a breakaway Super League last Sunday. And It hasn’t subsided even when Arsenal quit the 12-team Super League project on Tuesday night in the face of a growing public backlash, and apologized to fans.

Kroenke’s son joined an Arsenal fans forum on Thursday when they voiced their disdain.

More Super League Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

steve-mcmichael-als
NFL

Former Bears Star Steve McMichael Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael was diagnosed with 36-month onset ALS in January.

Arsenal fans protest Stan Kroenke and the Super League
Play
Soccer

Arsenal Fans Protest Kroenke, Super League Outside Emirates

Arsenal supporters demanded that owner Stan Kroenke leave the club, with frustration bubbling over prior to Friday's match vs. Everton.

Mickie James received her belongings from WWE in a garbage bag
Play
Wrestling

Mickie James Deserved Better

Mickie James is far from the only wrestler to be disrespected by WWE and the company needs to do something about it.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
Play
Soccer

UEFA President Threatens Clubs Clinging to Super League With UCL Ban

Aleksander Čeferin has a warning for the clubs who have yet to disavow the breakaway European competition.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry
NBA

ESPN to Use Marvel-Themed Broadcast During Warriors Game

ESPN and Marvel are teaming up to debut a Marvel-inspired game broadcast.

Wales coach Ryan Giggs
Play
Soccer

Giggs Charged With Assaulting Two Women, Won't Coach Wales at Euros

Ryan Giggs was arrested in November before being formally charged on Friday. He says he'll plead not guilty.

Georgetown celebrates its Big East tournament title
Play
College Basketball

Men's College Basketball Season in Review: Big East

From Georgetown's surprise run to UConn's return, looking back at the year that was in the conference.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal trade blows in the UFC Octagon
Play
MMA

UFC 261 Preview: Usman–Masvidal Rematch the Main Draw

This weekend’s UFC card is the promotion’s strongest of the year thus far.