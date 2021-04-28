LIVE: PSG Hosts Man City in Star-Studded UCL Semifinal

Wednesday's showdown in Paris between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will have the feel of a final considering each side entered the knockouts as two of the three Champions League favorites.

PSG eliminated the other favorite in defending European champion Bayern (which was without Robert Lewandowski). If it can get past City, the French giants would reach a second straight final having completed one of the most impressive gauntlets in Champions League history after already dispatching Barcelona in the round of 16.

But Manchester City will be hungry for its first appearance in the UCL final after getting past Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in the knockout stage thus far. The two sides last met in the 2016 UCL quarterfinals that saw City advance to its first semis, as Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal in each of the two legs against PSG.

The winner of this semifinal series will play either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the May 29 final in Istanbul. Chelsea drew Madrid 1-1 in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, with that gives the Blues a slight advantage heading into the second leg.