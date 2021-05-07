Nine Super League Clubs Recommit to UEFA; Others Face Sanctions

Sports Illustrated home
As quickly as the Super League was announced, it was shut down, so what can we learn from this?
Nine Super League Clubs Recommit to UEFA; Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus Face Sanctions

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nine of the 12 Super League clubs have formally renounced the breakaway and committed to the existing European competitions but they will have to give up 5% of UEFA revenue for one season as a punishment for the rebellion that briefly split football.

But Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA on Friday called “reintegration measures” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition, meaning they could be banned from the Champions League.

The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours after a backlash from the fans and British government.

The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions.

The nine clubs will make a combined payment of 15 million euros ($18 million) for what UEFA called a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth and grassroots football. They have also accepted UEFA withholding 5% of revenue for the next season they play in their club competitions.

The clubs have also agreed to be fined 100 million euros if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition or 50 million euros if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement.

“The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA,” said Aleksander Čeferin, the UEFA president. “They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs recognized their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.

“The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League,’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”

Ceferin previously told The Associated Press that the clubs refusing to renege on the Super League could be banned from UEFA’s competitions.

The 12 clubs were dubbed the “dirty dozen” by Ceferin in a heated period when he fought to prevent the clubs launching a competition that would lock in 15 places for teams for more than two decades, rather than having to qualify through annual domestic league placings as is required for the Champions League.

The nine clubs to sign up to UEFA’s “club commitment declaration” will rejoin the European Club Association, which they quit on April 18 when the Super League was announced, and they will terminate their legal involvement with the company.

