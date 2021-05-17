The Premier League GKs Who Have Scored a Goal

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

The Premier League Goalkeepers Who Have Scored a Goal

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Alisson Becker became the sixth goalkeeper to score in a Premier League game when he headed in a stoppage-time winner for Liverpool on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the other five:

PETER SCHMEICHEL (2001)

Schmeichel was the first goalkeeper to achieve the feat in the Premier League, while playing for Aston Villa in a 3-2 loss at Everton. The former Manchester United star volleyed home Villa’s second goal at the back post from Steve Staunton’s corner in the 90th minute. Schmeichel scored an impressive 13 goals in his career, his most famous being United’s equalizer in a UEFA Cup match against Rotor Volgograd in 1996.

BRAD FRIEDEL (2004)

The American scored for Blackburn from open play in the 90th minute of his side’s 3-2 loss at Charlton. The goal also came from a corner and tied the game at 2-2, but there was still time for Claus Jensen to snatch a last-gasp winner for Charlton.

PAUL ROBINSON (2007)

Robinson scored in the closing stages of Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Watford with a free kick 70 meters (yards) from goal. The ball bounced in front of Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and went over his head and into the net. Robinson also headed a last-minute equalizer for Leeds against Swindon in the League Cup in 2003.

TIM HOWARD (2012)

Howard, another American, scored off a freakish 90-meter clearance for Everton during their 2-1 loss to Bolton at Goodison Park. He punted the ball upfield from his own penalty area and looked on as the wind-assisted effort bounced once over opposite number Adam Bogdan at the other end. Howard said he had refused to celebrate out of respect for his fellow goalkeeper.

ASMIR BEGOVIC (2013)

Begovic scored for Stoke after just 13 seconds of its match against Southampton. With a strong wind blowing from behind his goal, Begovic launched a long kick forward, defender Dejan Lovren allowed the ball to bounce, and it picked up pace before flying over Southampton goalkeeper Artur Boruc and into the net.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scores a goal
Soccer

The Premier League GKs Who Have Scored a Goal

Alisson Becker became just the sixth goalkeeper to score in a Premier League match with his heroic header vs. West Brom.

derek-jeter-yanks
MLB

Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion Tom Brady Has Been Renting

Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs.

Roberto-Mancini-Italy-Extension
Soccer

Italy Signs Manager Mancini Through 2026 World Cup

Roberto Mancini has been extended for an additional four years prior to leading the Azzurri into the Euros.

MLB Power Rankings: Chicago White Sox at No. 1
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Biggest Surprise for Each Team

With the 2021 season a quarter of the way through, we highlight the biggest surprise—positive of negative—for each team.

Nets power forward Blake Griffin
Play
Extra Mustard

There Were Some Great Reactions to the NBA Highlight of the Year

Blake Griffin hilariously takes full credit for the NBA play of the year.

USATSI_16071837
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Monday, May 17: Double Down on White Sox at Plus-Value

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking shares his two top MLB betting plays for Monday, May 17

Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis celebrate.
Play
Soccer

USWNT Stars Mewis, Lavelle Leave Man City for NWSL Return

After joining Manchester City in August, Sam Mewis returns to the North Carolina Courage while Rose Lavelle heads to OL Reign.

nba-play-in-tournament-schedule
NBA

2021 NBA Play-in Tournament Predictions

Who will win? Here is everything you need to know about it and our predictions.