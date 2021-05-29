Brentford Earns Promotion into Premier League

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Brentford Wins Playoff, Earns Promotion into Premier League for First Time

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea 2-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The west London club scored two early goals and held on against 10-man Swansea to join Norwich and Watford in promotion to the Premier League next season. Brentford hasn’t played in the top flight since 1947.

Championship record-scorer Ivan Toney calmly converted a penalty in the 10th minute after Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had brought down Bryan Mbeumo in the box.

The former Newcastle striker didn’t miss from the spot this season — 11-for-11 — and ended the campaign with 33 goals.

Mbeumo then led a counterattack 10 minutes later, making a long run and passing left to Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, who squared the ball for Emiliano Marcondes’ one-timer past Woodman into the bottom right corner of the net.

Swansea top scorer Andre Ayew threatened just after the break but sent a header wide from close range.

The Swans’ fate was all but sealed in the 65th when midfielder Jay Felton was sent off on a straight red card for a clumsy challenge.

Brentford lost to Fulham in last year’s playoff final last August. Swansea last played in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

Champion Norwich and runner-up Watford automatically booked their places in the top flight.

More Soccer Coverage: 

• Straus The Hurdles En Route to History for Two Americans in the Champions League Final
• Juventus Fires Pirlo After One Season as Manager, Brings Back Allegri
• Barcelona President Laporta 'Moderately Optimistic' Messi Will Stay

YOU MAY LIKE

mark eaton
NBA

Jazz Legend Mark Eaton Dies at 64

Eaton was a former All-Star and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Brentford celebrate its promotion into the Premier League.
Soccer

Brentford Earns Promotion into Premier League

Brentford defeated Swansea City in the Championship playoff final to earn its first promotion into the Premier League.

nfl-ohio-state-justin-fields-2021-draft
Extra Mustard

Vikings Tried to Trade to Pick Fields, Panthers Refused

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: The Vikings' low-ball trade offer to draft Justin Fields, professional tag and more.

Christian Pulisic against Man City.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the Champions League Final

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29 in Porto.

Trae Young celebrates near the end of Game 3 against the Knicks
NBA

Why Trae Young’s Defense Hasn’t Mattered vs. the Knicks

Defense is the one hole in Trae Young's game, but the Knicks have yet to exploit it in three games vs. the Hawks.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a basket and getting fouled during the second half during game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets
NBA

Jayson Tatum Pulls Celtics Up Off the Mat

Five observations from Boston's Game 3 upset of Brooklyn, including Jayson Tatum settling in—and then some.

jayson tatum kevin durant
NBA

Celtics Top Nets in Game 3 Behind Tatum's 50-Point Night

Tatum became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a playoff game, trailing only Rick Barry and Michael Jordan.

blue jays logo
MLB

Report: Blue Jays Investigating New Roberto Alomar Allegation

A second woman has accused Roberto Alomar of sexual misconduct stemming from an incident at a Blue Jays camp in 2014, when his accuser was 18.