How to Watch Paraguay vs. Bolivia

While it may not seem like one of the most anticipated games of the tournament on paper, Monday's Copa América match between Paraguay and Bolivia will have a massive impact on the fortunes of Group A.

With the top four in each group advancing to the knockout stages, Paraguay and Bolivia are expected to be fighting for that fourth and final spot and a ticket to the quarterfinals, given their tough group that also features Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

The two sides last met in World Cup qualifying in November, when they played to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Asunción, Paraguay.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Bolivia's all-time leading goalscorer Marcelo Martins Moreno (25 goals in 83 appearances) scored in that World Cup qualifying draw; in fact, the Cruzeiro striker has scored seven goals in his last seven games for La Verde. Bolivia is coming off a successful week in World Cup qualifying with a 3-1 win against Venezuela followed by a 1-1 draw at Chile as Martins Moreno scored three of the team's four goals.

Paraguay, meanwhile, has struggled of late with only one win in six World Cup qualifiers to put them sixth in the CONMEBOL table. La Albirroja is coming off a 2-0 loss to Brazil in its latest qualifier.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Copa América Coverage: