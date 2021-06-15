Christian Eriksen Says He's ‘Fine — Under the Circumstances’

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen shared his first public message Tuesday since suffering a cardiac arrest, thanking fans for the "sweet and amazing messages from all around the world" and adding that he is "fine - under the circumstances."

"I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," Eriksen added in his Instagram message, which was shared alongside a picture of him in a hospital bed. "Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and was momentarily without a pulse after collapsing in the first half of Saturday's Euro 2020 match against Finland. He had to be resuscitated on-field with a defibrillator. He was later stretched off the field and transported to Rigshospitalet, a hospital in Copenhagen.

Eriksen spoke to his teammates via video link on Sunday, which multiple teammates said was an important boost as they try to re-focus on the Euro 2020 tournament.

Christian Eriksen's Collapse Puts Everything in Perspective

“It gives you the feeling that it’s OK to move forward,” midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said Monday “We really want to play on Thursday, to play for Christian and to play for everyone who has supported us.”

Denmark plays Belgium in Group B on Thursday after losing to Finland 1-0.

