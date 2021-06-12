Denmark's Eriksen Collapses vs. Finland, Game Resuming

Wolfgang Rattay/Pool/Getty Images

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during the first half of the game against Finland in the Euro 2020 on Saturday, is stable in the hospital.

Danish FA confirmed Eriksen was "awake" and is being further examined at Rigshospitalet, a hospital in Copenhagen.

Around the 43rd minute, Eriksen had played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground and was unconscious.

Spectators inside the stadium in Copenhagen went silent as players from both Denmark and Finland stood around Eriksen as CPR was administered. Eriksen received chest compressions for about 10 minutes after his collapse on the field.

Eriksen was carried off the field to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher. A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

UEFA, which initially suspended the match due to medical emergency, held a crisis meeting with both teams and match officials. According to UEFA, the match is set to resume Saturday at 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET) by request made from players on both teams. In addition, the last four minutes of the first half will be played, followed by a five minute halftime break and the second half of the match.

The match between Belgium and Russia will take place Saturday night at 9 p.m. (3 ET) as planned.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story. This story will be updated.