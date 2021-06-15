Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Euros' All-Time Leading Goalscorer

Sports Illustrated home
What is the future of Portuguese football once Ronaldo has played his final match?
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Record for Most All-Time Goals at Euros

With two goals against Hungary on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another record to his collection: all-time leading men's goalscorer at UEFA's European Championship.

The Portuguese international broke a tie with France legend Michel Platini, who scored all nine of his Euros goals in the 1984 tournament, with his 10th and 11th goals at the Euros. After Rafa Silva was brought down inside the penalty area, Ronaldo scored from the spot in the 87th minute to double Portugal's lead to break the record. 

Just five minutes later, Ronaldo scored another, sliding in behind the Hungary defense, to secure the 3-0 win in Portugal's group-stage opener. 

Next in line among active players at the Euros is France forward Antoine Griezmann, who scored six goals at Euro 2016. With the goals, Ronaldo is now only three international goals away from tying Iran striker Ali Daei’s all-time men's international scoring record of 109 goals.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo also became the first men's player to ever play in five different Euros. In his first Euros in 2004, Ronaldo scored two goals as his Portugal ended up losing to Greece in the final. 

Portugal came into the Euros as the defending European champion after its upset win over France in Paris at the Euro 2016 final, where the team won in an extra-time thriller despite Ronaldo's first-half injury. Portugal added more hardware with the inaugural UEFA Nations League trophy in 2019.

Facing the group of death this summer, A Seleção will have its work cut out for itself as it looks to join rival Spain (2008, 2012) as the only sides to win consecutive European Championships. Portugal will next face Germany and reigning World Cup champion France to close out the group stage.

