Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Parachuting Protestor Avoids Catastrophe, Lands on Field Before France vs. Germany at Euros

Author:
Updated:
Original:

MUNICH (AP) — A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship on Tuesday.

He appeared to parasail from the roof onto the field and was quickly met by security.

The parachute had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it. The person was also given medical attention on the side of the field.

The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

adam-wainwright-cardinals
MLB

Adam Wainwright Admits to Using Foreign Substance in 2019

Adam Wainwright confirmed his use of an illegal foreign substance during the 2019 season on Monday.

USATSI_16082122
Play
Gambling

2021 MLB Betting Futures Update - White Sox Biggest Movers; Now Top A.L. Favorites

These teams have seen the biggest line movement in the MLB futures market.

A protester before France vs. Germany at the Euros
Soccer

Parachuting Protester Narrowly Avoids Crash Before France-Germany

The Greenpeace protester appeared to parasail from the roof onto the field and was quickly met by security.

matt nagy chicago bears
NFL

Bears' Nagy Re-Emphasizes Plan to Have Dalton Start Week 1

The Bears are still planning to start Andy Dalton to open the 2021 NFL season.

Karim Benzema playing for France
Soccer

How to Watch France vs. Germany

How to watch the Euros group stage match between France and Germany on Tuesday, June 15.

tom-brady-aaron-rodgers
NFL

Brady Pokes Fun at Rodgers for NFC Championship Field Goal

"I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past," said the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Hungary.
Play
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Euros' All-Time Leading Goalscorer

Ronaldo broke a tie with French great Michel Platini to add another record to his legendary career with two goals against Hungary.

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden
NBA

Report: James Harden Plans to Play in Game 5 vs. Bucks

He has played just 43 seconds in Brooklyn's series against Milwaukee, quickly exiting Game 1 due to right hamstring tightness