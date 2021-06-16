Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

France's Pavard Felt 'KO'd for About 10-15 Seconds' After Hit to Head vs. Germany

Author:
Publish date:

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Crashing face-first into the ground, France defender Benjamin Pavard said he felt like a boxer knocked out on the canvas.

Pavard slammed into the turf in the 59th minute of France’s 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday at the European Championship following a challenge from opposing midfielder Robin Gosens.

“I was a bit KO’d for about 10-15 seconds,” Pavard told broadcaster beIN Sports after the game. “After that I felt better.”

Gosens jumped into the air to meet the ball just as Pavard was about to head it away and his knee caught the Frenchman around the neck. It sent the off-balance Pavard tumbling forward and he hit the ground face-first, with his right arm only slightly breaking his fall.

Despite concussion protocols aimed at protecting players, the Bayern Munich defender was allowed to continue after being treated on the field in Munich.

“We confirm that if a player of our team is suspected of having suffered a concussion, he will be immediately removed from the pitch, whether in training or match play,” UEFA’s Euro 2020 concussion charter says.

The decision for Pavard to continue rested with him and the team’s doctor.

UEFA said its medical people are in contact with the French soccer federation to ascertain if he is able to train or play under protocol rules.

The France team said Pavard had not lost consciousness at any point and was able to continue playing.

Pavard had lunch with his teammates as planned on Wednesday and was expected to take part in the afternoon’s training session.

A similar incident happened in a match between West Germany and France in the 1982 World Cup semifinals.

Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher rushed off his line and jumped into France defender Patrick Battiston just after he had taken a shot, catching him full in the face with his knee and sending him falling backward onto the ground.

Battiston received oxygen as he was carried off the field unconscious in Seville as distressed teammate Michel Platini, whose pass Battiston had latched onto, held his hand. Battiston fell into a coma but later recovered.

After Tuesday’s match in Munich, Pavard was lucid enough to talk in detail about the performance.

“We came across a very good Germany team who had more possession. We really played well, whether in attack or defense, and we stuck together when things were tough,” the 25-year-old Pavard said. “We coped well when they were starting to get on top, and they didn’t get many shots on target.”

Other than Pavard’s worrying fall, France has had no other injuries to contend with. The defending World Cup champions next face Hungary in Budapest on Saturday.

“We’re in good shape physically and I think we’re going to keep getting better in the competition,” Pavard said. “It’s very encouraging for what’s ahead.”

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
Play
Boxing

Wilder Chooses Silences After Months of Saying Fury Cheated

Wilder has tossed out multiple conspiracies since losing to Fury in February 2020, but he said absolutely nothing when the two sat at a strange press conference Tuesday.

arizona-state-sun-devils
College Football

Report: NCAA Investigating ASU for Recruiting Violations

The NCAA is investigating Arizona State over alleged improper benefits for high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period.

Finland is playing in its first major tournament
Soccer

Finland's Feat: Reaching Euro 2020—and Having Hope for More

Finland fell short of a second win in as many matches and has a tall task to reach the last 16, but being at the Euros and still having a chance remains a major achievement.

Man City celebrate the Premier League title.
Soccer

Premier League Schedule Released, Man City to Open at Tottenham

Manchester City will open its title defense at Tottenham on Aug. 14 after the full Premier League schedule was released Wednesday.

novak-djokovic-mailbag-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: What We Learned from the 2021 French Open

Putting a bow on the 2021 French Open with final thoughts on the year's second major, including the Djokovic-Nadal semifinals match, Barbara Krejcikova's chance at Wimbledon and more.

Lorenzo Insigne scores against Turkey.
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Switzerland

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Italy and Switzerland on Wednesday, June 16.

Scott Brooks with the Wizards
NBA

Source: Scott Brooks, Wizards Part Ways

A source told "Sports Illustrated" the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension and decided to part ways.

jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles
Play
Fantasy

2021 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Team Outlook: Jalen Hurts has QB1 Upside

A fantasy football breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs.