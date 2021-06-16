Italy First Team Through to Knockout Stage at Euros

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Italy First to Clinch Euro 2020 Last-16 Place After Routing Switzerland

Author:
Publish date:

ROME (AP) — The wingers sprint forward like Ferraris. The midfielders are just as capable at scoring as the forwards. And the reserves look like starters.

A new-look Italy is impressing with its offensive flair at the European Championship.

Midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored two goals Wednesday and the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-0 to become the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, and they did it with a game to spare.

As usual — and perhaps the only characteristic carried on from Italy teams of the past — the defense was impenetrable.

It’s quite a turnaround for a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run.

Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half. His second came with a long, low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile.

Ciro Immobile added the third with another long-range effort in the 89th for his second score of the tournament.

Giorgio Chiellini had a goal waved off by video review early in the match because of a handball. Then the Italy captain exited with an apparent left thigh injury.

Italy leads Group A with a six points after overwhelming Turkey 3-0 in the tournament opener. Wales is next with four points earlier after beating Turkey 2-0 in Baku.

Switzerland has one point and Turkey has zero.

Locatelli’s first goal was an offensive masterclass.

He started it off with a long pass from within Italy’s half to Berardi streaking down the right flank. Berardi then cut inside and crossed back to the onrushing Locatelli, who tapped in from close range.

And to think that Locatelli only gained his starting spot because of an injury to the more experienced Marco Verratti, who is expected back for the next game against Wales.

At age 23, Locatelli became the tournament’s youngest scorer so far.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma preserved the shutout with a double save on Steven Zuber late in the second half.

The Azzurri have now scored 30 unanswered goals over their last 10 matches.

In the final group games, Italy remains in Rome to face Wales while Switzerland returns to Baku to face Turkey.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Italy-Through-Euro-2020
Soccer

Italy First Team Through to Knockout Stage at Euros

The Azzurri routed Switzerland to make it two wins in two games at the Euros.

Overhead view of Arthur Ashe Stadium
Play
Wrestling

AEW Goes Big for First Show in New York City

Tony Khan had been eyeing Arthur Ashe Stadium as a potential venue for years and now AEW is bringing “Dynamite” there in September.

LeBron James with the Lakers
NBA

LeBron James Blames Superstar Injuries on Lack of Rest

LBJ: "I speak for the health of our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year."

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid.
Soccer

Sergio Ramos to Leave Real Madrid After 16 Seasons

Sergio Ramos won five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies while with Real Madrid.

View of NCAA logo
College Football

Republican Senators to Skip Hearing as NIL Talks Hit Snag

It's a strong signal of the growing divide between the two parties over broader NCAA athletes' rights and the current timeline.

Donnir Nelson
NBA

Mavericks Part Ways With Donnie Nelson After 24 Years

With 36 years of NBA experience, he spent 24 years with the franchise.

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen
NFL

Greg Olsen's Son Leaves Hospital After Heart Transplant

TJ underwent heart surgery in early June after receiving a donor match.

Fans show support for Christian Eriksen
Play
Soccer

Belgium, Denmark to Stop Game in 10th Minute as Eriksen Tribute

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match at the Euros but is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital.