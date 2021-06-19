Sports Illustrated home
Barcelona Signs Memphis Depay on Free Transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona added Netherlands striker Memphis Depay to its attack on Saturday as a free agent from Lyon.

The Spanish club said the 27-year-old Depay agreed to a two-year contract.

After stints with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, Depay joined Lyon in January 2017. His last season with Lyon was his best, scoring 20 goals.

Depay is playing for the Netherlands at the European Championship. He scored a penalty in its 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday.

He played for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands team before Koeman left to take over at Camp Nou at the start of the 2020-21 season.

