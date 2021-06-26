How to Watch Italy vs. Austria

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Italy vs. Austria Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Italy was arguably the most impressive team in the Euro 2020 group stage, but now the Azzurri will be put to the test in the knockout stage.

Italy was, however, given a palatable first opponent, facing Austria at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. Italy, which hasn't lost to Austria since 1960 (10-0-3), enters on a national-record-tying 30-match unbeaten streak, and it has won its last 11 matches, all via clean sheet.

The winner of their last-16 matchup will face a daunting task in the quarterfinals, with either world No. 1-ranked Belgium or defending European champion Portugal set to be the opponent.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Italy went unscathed through its group, which featured matches against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales—all in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico. Italy scored three times in each of its first two games, something it had never done before in the Euros, getting two goals apiece from Manuel Locatelli and Ciro Immobile. It was the first team to secure a ticket to the knockout stage.

Austria had a bit of a tougher time in the group phase but still went through after beating Ukraine in its finale on Christoph Baumgartner's goal. Austria otherwise beat North Macedonia—in a match marred by a controversy over offensive statements made by Marko Arnautovic, who was suspended for a game—and lost to the Netherlands. This is its first time reaching the knockout stage at the Euros, and in order for it to reach a first quarterfinal, it'll take its best performance yet in the competition.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Soroka pitching for the Braves in August 2020.
MLB

Soroka Re-Tears Achilles, to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Braves SP Mike Soroka has been out since August 2020 with a torn Achilles, which requires a second season-ending surgery

Gareth-Southgate-England-Contract
Soccer

England Wants to Extend Southgate Beyond 2022 World Cup

Regardless of how Euro 2020 finishes for England, it appears that manager Gareth Southgate isn't going anywhere.

Italy has won three of three at Euro 2020
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Austria

The two sides meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 26.

A crash at Stage 1 of the Tour de France.
Cycling

Fan's Sign Causes Crash on Tour de France's First Day

A major crash interrupted the Tour de France when a cyclist collided with a spectator's sign that extended over the road.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel celebrates a win over Russia
Soccer

How to Watch Wales vs. Denmark

The two group runners-up meet in the round of 16 at the European Championship on Saturday, June 26.

NC-State-Avent-COVID
Extra Mustard

NC State’s Own Decisions End Its CWS Run

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: COVID-19 outbreak among NC state players, Kansas is 0-50 in away Big 12 play since Mangino

amanda-anisimova-mailbag
Tennis

Four Up-And-Coming U.S. Women to Watch at Wimbledon

Looking for the next Coco Gauff? Here are four U.S. women, all age 21 or younger, who could break out at Wimbledon.

NC State before the College World Series.
College Baseball

COVID-19 Protocols Rule NC State Out of CWS, Vandy Advances

Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after NC State was left without 14 players for Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.