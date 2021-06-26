How to Watch Italy vs. Austria

Italy was arguably the most impressive team in the Euro 2020 group stage, but now the Azzurri will be put to the test in the knockout stage.

Italy was, however, given a palatable first opponent, facing Austria at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. Italy, which hasn't lost to Austria since 1960 (10-0-3), enters on a national-record-tying 30-match unbeaten streak, and it has won its last 11 matches, all via clean sheet.

The winner of their last-16 matchup will face a daunting task in the quarterfinals, with either world No. 1-ranked Belgium or defending European champion Portugal set to be the opponent.

Italy went unscathed through its group, which featured matches against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales—all in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico. Italy scored three times in each of its first two games, something it had never done before in the Euros, getting two goals apiece from Manuel Locatelli and Ciro Immobile. It was the first team to secure a ticket to the knockout stage.

Austria had a bit of a tougher time in the group phase but still went through after beating Ukraine in its finale on Christoph Baumgartner's goal. Austria otherwise beat North Macedonia—in a match marred by a controversy over offensive statements made by Marko Arnautovic, who was suspended for a game—and lost to the Netherlands. This is its first time reaching the knockout stage at the Euros, and in order for it to reach a first quarterfinal, it'll take its best performance yet in the competition.

