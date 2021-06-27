Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Croatia's Ivan Perišić Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Spain at Euros

Author:
Publish date:

PULA, Croatia (AP) — Croatia forward Ivan Perišić tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and will miss the match against Spain in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Perišić will have to self-isolate for 10 days, the Croatian team said in a statement. The rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative.

“Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team,” the Croatian team said, “and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.”

The quarantine period will also sideline Perišić if the 2018 World Cup finalists reach Friday’s quarterfinals and the semifinals on July 6.

Perišić scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Scotland, which was missing Billy Gilmour after the midfielder had tested positive for the coronavirus. No other Scotland players were told to isolate.

Croatia has returned to its home country from Glasgow. The Euro 2020 squad, without Perišić, is scheduled to fly from Pula to Copenhagen on Sunday to face Spain the next day.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

2020 All-Star Game logo.
MLB

MLB Announces Finalists to Start All-Star Game

The top-three vote-getters at each position advanced to the second round of voting, which ends on July 1.

Ivan Perisic will miss Croatia vs. Spain
Soccer

Croatia's Perišić Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Spain

The 2018 World Cup runner-up will be missing a key player in the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Portugal celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: Belgium vs. Portugal

Belgium and Portugal meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 on Sunday, June 27.

Euro 2020 logo
Soccer

How Do Extra Time, PKs Work at the Euros?

Find out how extra time and penalty shootouts work at the European Championship, now that the competition is into the knockout stage.

Netherlands celebrating a goal at Euro 2020.
Soccer

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Czech Republic

The Netherlands and Czech Republic meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 on Sunday, June 27.

The Diamondbacks celebrate a 10-1 win.
MLB

Diamondbacks End 24-Game Road Losing Streak

Arizona's 24-game road losing streak is the longest such skid in MLB history

Serena Williams at the French Open
Women's Tennis

Serena Williams Says She Will Not Play in Tokyo Olympics

The four-time gold medalist did not specify why she made the decision during a video conference with reporters Sunday.

Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adley Rutschman Call-Up Worth the Wait

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad