How to Watch Euro 2020: Ukraine vs. England

In its first ever Euro quarterfinal, Ukraine will be tasked with facing an England side that is favored to reach the final as well as its second straight semifinal at a major tournament.

After squeaking into the knockout stages as the final third-place qualifier, Ukraine prevailed in a thrilling extra-time clash with Sweden in the round of 16. When Oleksandr Zinchenko's goal was canceled out by Sweden's Emil Forsberg, the game seemed destined for penalties until Artem Dovbyk scored a 121st-minute winner.

England, meanwhile, has yet to concede a goal in the tournament following its impressive 2–0 win over Germany. A 75th minute goal from Raheem Sterling, who has scored three of England's four goals, was followed by Harry Kane's first goal of the tournament to see the Three Lions on to Rome.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

In injury news, Ukraine will be without Artem Besedin after the forward sustained a knee injury on a red-card challenge that sent Sweden down to 10 men. England will be waiting on the status of Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal winger picked up a knock in training on Friday.

Ukraine will come into the match with one obvious advantage: Saturday's quarterfinal will be England's first game away from the home comforts of London's Wembley Stadium. However, with a win, England will return to Wembley for the semifinals against either Denmark or the Czech Republic.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage: