How to Watch Euro 2020: Italy vs. Spain

Italy vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

For the fourth consecutive Euros, Italy and Spain will meet, though this time there is a spot in Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium on the line. 

The two continental powers' last meeting on the biggest stage in Europe came in the Euro 2016 round of 16, where Italy avenged its 4-0 drubbing in the 2012 final against Spain with a 2-0 victory.

Italy comes into the semifinal, its first at a major tournament since Euro 2012, on the heels of an inspiring win over top-ranked Belgium thanks to first-half goals from Nicoló Barella and Lorenzo Insigne. However, manager Roberto Mancini will have to replace standout left back Leonardo Spinazzola after the Roma winger suffered a torn Achilles in the quarterfinals.  

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Spain, meanwhile, is coming off a wild, penalty-shootout win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals after the Swiss ousted tournament favorite France on penalties. La Furia Roja only mustered an eighth-minute own goal from Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, but prevailed on penalty kicks, 3-1.

The winner of the match will go on to the final in London to face either England or Denmark, who play in the other semifinal match on Wednesday. 

