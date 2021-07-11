COVID-19 Tests Rule Curaçao Out of Gold Cup; Guatemala In

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Curaçao Out of Concacaf Gold Cup Due to COVID-19 Tests, Replaced By Guatemala

Author:
Publish date:

MIAMI (AP) — Curaçao was dropped from the Concacaf Gold Cup on Friday because of positive COVID tests and replaced by Guatemala.

Ranked 76th, Curaçao was to open Group A on Saturday against El Salvador in Frisco, Texas, then play Mexico on Wednesday in Dallas and Trinidad and Tobago on July 18 at Frisco.

“Ahead of the start of the Gold Cup group stage, all competing national teams went through several rounds of testing and, unfortunately, the Curaçao delegation returned a significant number of positive results across their staff and players in the last round of testing,” Concacaf said in a statement. “Although several Curaçao players returned a negative test result, local state guidelines require several of them to isolate due to being close contacts of those who tested positive. In light of these circumstances, Concacaf and the Curaçao Football Federation have mutually agreed that Curaçao will not participate in the Gold Cup.”

Guatemala, ranked 127th, lost its second round qualifier to Guadeloupe 10-9 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Concacaf said Guatemala was the next highest-ranked team available from qualifying, where Guatemala defeated Guyana 4-0 in the first round.

Guatemala is scheduled to open against El Salvador on Sunday in Frisco.

“Concacaf and the Curacao Football Federation have made every effort to find a solution that would enable Curaçao to compete, however the health and safety of the Curaçao players and staff, and all participants in the tournament, must be prioritized,” Concacaf said.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island.
MMA

UFC 264 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Conor McGregor seeks to regain his throne atop the MMA world with a victory against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

ronald acuna jr
MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. Carted Off Field With Knee Injury

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg while attempting to make a leaping play at the warning track.

Curacao is out of the Gold Cup
Soccer

COVID-19 Tests Rule Curaçao Out of Gold Cup; Guatemala In

Concacaf is dealt a curveball before the first ball is kicked at the 2021 Gold Cup.

Jul 10, 2021; Hampton, GA, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Busch (54) celebrates after winning the Credit Karma 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Play
NASCAR

Busch Wins Final Xfinity Race After Knocking Teammate Off Lead

Kyle Busch ended what he says is his final season in the Xfinity Series with a "somber win" after knocking teammate Daniel Hemric from the lead in a late push.

Ex-MLS coach Paul Mariner
Soccer

Ex-England Striker, MLS Coach Mariner Dies at 68

Paul Mariner played at the 1982 World Cup and coached the New England Revolution and Toronto FC before becoming an ESPN analyst.

Joe Ross pitching for the Nationals.
Extra Mustard

Nationals Pitcher's Dad Saves Choking Fan During Game

Dr. Willie Ross, father of Nationals pitcher Joe Ross, used the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during Saturday's Nationals-Giants game.

Lionel Messi taking a penalty kick.
Soccer

How to Watch Copa America final: Argentina vs. Brazil

How to watch as the two sides meet in the final of the 2021 Copa America on Saturday, July 10.

mookie betts (1)
MLB

Mookie Betts, Darvish Among Inactive List for All-Star Game

With Betts and Darvish dealing with injuries, the league announced 10 replacements that include Yadier Molina and Tim Anderson making All-Star appearances.