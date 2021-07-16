Sudeikis Backs Racially Abused England Players at 'Ted Lasso' Premiere

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jason Sudeikis Supports England's Sancho, Rashford, Saka at 'Ted Lasso' Premiere

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Ted Lasso knows a thing or two about helping lift people up when they're down. Sometimes, all you need to do is believe.

Jason Sudeikis, co-creator and star of the series on Apple TV, embodied the titular character's unrelenting positivity at the season two premiere on Thursday, attending the event with a shirt bearing the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. The three players were the targets of racial abuse from fans after they missed their penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final.

It was a decision Lasso would be proud of.

The series—which chronicles an American former college football coach who ventures across the Atlantic to try his hand at coaching in the Premier League—was a surprise hit during 2020. Its first season was nominated for 20 awards at this year's Emmys, breaking the record for most nominations for a freshman comedy show.

The racial abuse that stemmed from England's final loss has been condemned across English soccer, with players speaking out in defense of the trio. Rashford said in a statement that he was grateful for the support.

"The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continued to hold me up," Rashford posted on Twitter. "I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that."

England captain Harry Kane admonished any fan who directed abuse towards his teammates, saying "we don't want you" and calling the racist abuse "vile."

That's the type of rallying support from teammates that Ted Lasso himself would encourage. While Sudeikis has said he shares a lot with his character, it's refreshing to see that, in this case, he's absolutely right.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jason sudeikis
Soccer

Sudeikis Backs Racially Abused England Players at 'Ted Lasso' Premiere

The "Ted Lasso" star wore a shirt bearing the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka at the show's season two premiere.

Daryl Dike scores for the USA vs. Martinique in the Gold Cup
Soccer

The USMNT's Gold Cup Really Starts Now

A narrow win vs. Haiti and rout of Martinique have the U.S. primed for upcoming matches where the stakes are clearly defined in the quest to win the Concacaf title.

Joc Pederson
MLB

Grading Atlanta's Acquisition of Joc Pederson

Thursday's trade could signal major moves down the line for both clubs—even if it doesn’t end up ultimately impacting the 2021 playoff race all that much.

team usa basketball
Olympics

USA Men's Basketball Exhibition Game vs. Australia Canceled

USA Basketball announced the cancelation of Friday's matchup "out of an abundance of caution."

nneka
Play
Olympics

Report: Ogwumikes, Elizabeth Williams File Appeal to FIBA

Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams are challenging the organization's ruling on their applications to play for Nigeria.

joc pederson
MLB

Braves Acquire OF Joc Pederson in Trade With Cubs

Pederson, 29, signed with the Cubs this offseason and hit .230/.300/.418 with 11 home runs in 73 games.

Dwayne Haskins Steelers
NFL

Report: Steelers' Dwayne Haskins Injured by Wife

The wife of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is facing a domestic violence charge after an alleged incident earlier this month.

nfl-logo
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Inks Massive TV Deals, Promptly Undergoes Round of Layoffs

After landing TV deals totaling more than $100 billion, NFL Media lays off many people.