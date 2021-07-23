Court Details Giggs’s Alleged Pattern of Domestic Abuse

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Court Details Ryan Giggs’s Alleged Pattern of Domestic Abuse

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs allegedly kicked a former girlfriend and threw her naked out of their hotel room as part of a pattern of abusive behavior, it was claimed in court on Friday.

The 47-year-old Giggs appeared in Manchester Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of controlling and coercive behavior toward his former girlfriend from August 2017 to November 2020.

Giggs also pleaded not guilty to two assault charges related to an incident at his Manchester-area home on Nov. 1 last year, when he allegedly caused actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend and allegedly physically assaulted the woman’s sister.

Details of Giggs’ alleged controlling and coercive behavior were read out by the court clerk.

At the Stafford Hotel in London, Giggs allegedly kicked his former girlfriend in the back, threw her naked out of their room and threw her bag at her after she accused him of flirting with other women.

Giggs allegedly threatened to send emails to the woman’s friends and employers about their sexual relationship.

After she tried to end their relationship, Giggs allegedly would turn up unannounced and uninvited at her home, workplace and gym. He also allegedly sent unwanted messages and made unwanted calls to her and her friends.

Giggs had previously denied all allegations and said he would “look forward to clearing my name.”

His bail conditions were extended and he must not contact the two women or go to any address where they are.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and a trial date is set for Jan. 24.

Giggs is on leave as coach of Wales, for which he made 64 appearances as a player.

He played a record 963 times for Manchester United before retiring in 2014. He’s also a co-owner of fourth-division Salford.

