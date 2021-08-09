Norwich City Signs USMNT's Sargent From Werder Bremen

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Norwich City Signs USMNT's Josh Sargent From Werder Bremen

NORWICH, England (AP) — U.S. forward Josh Sargent completed his move to English Premier League club Norwich by signing a four-year contract on Monday.

The 21-year-old Sargent arrives from German team Werder Bremen, where he had played since turning professional in 2018.

Sargent scored seven goals in 35 games for Bremen last season, before the team was relegated from the Bundesliga. He netted two more goals in two matches this season in division two.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me,” Sargent told club media.

Neither team disclosed the transfer fee but British media reported it to be around 9.5 million euros ($11 million).

“I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile,” he said. “No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100 percent and hopefully score some goals.”

Canaries manager Daniel Farke said Sargent has “lots of potential.”

“He’s a very good striking option for us but is someone who can also play on the wing,” Farke said. “He has pace and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a big workload and has a fantastic character.”

Newly promoted Norwich, which hosts Liverpool on Saturday in the season opener, signed midfielder Milot Rashica from Bremen earlier this summer.

“We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level,” said Farke, who is German.

For Bremen, Sargent recorded the fastest goal by a debutant in the club’s history. His farewell was less celebrated, however.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann said Monday it was “disappointing” that the American had asked not to play in the German Cup game on Saturday, after the transfer deal had been reached. Bremen lost the game. He added: “We wish Josh all the best for the future.”

Other teams expressed interest but Baumann said they fell short of Bremen’s target, which had been reported to be around 10 million euros ($11.7 million).

Sargent made his international debut in 2018 and has scored five goals in 16 appearances.

