Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Nine Super League Rebels Rejoin European Club Association

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Nine of the teams who were part of the ill-fated launch of a breakaway Super League have been welcomed back into the decision-making organization overseeing the European club game.

Six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — will be members of European Club Association again along with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are refusing to giving up on the largely-closed breakaway competition to launch a rival to the Champions League, prolonging the rift with UEFA and their European counterparts.

All 12 founding Super League clubs quit the ECA in April when they reneged on previous commitments to UEFA to launch the Super League. The nine now reintegrated into the ECA collapsed the project when they abandoned the Super League amid a backlash from governing bodies and supporters — particularly in England.

The ECA is now chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, which never signed up to the Super League that collapsed inside 48 hours. The ECA said there was “an exhaustive process of re-engagement by the clubs and re-assessment” before its executive board allowed them to withdraw their previous resignations.

“The ECA executive board took into consideration the clubs’ acknowledgement that the so-called European Super League project was not in the interests of the wider football community and their publicly communicated decisions to abandon said ESL project completely,” the ECA said in a statement on Monday. “The ECA board also acknowledged the clubs’ stated willingness to engage actively with ECA in its collective mission to develop European club football — in the open and transparent interests of all, not the few.”

The nine former rebel clubs have already agreed to a financial settlement with UEFA, accepting fines as an acknowledgement of wrongdoing for trying to split from existing competition structures. They made a combined payment of 15 million euros ($18 million) and will give up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe.

In a move to prevent them deploying the Super League threat again, the clubs have also agreed to be fined 100 million euros if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition or 50 million euros if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement.

Despite lacking the backing of their biggest European counterparts, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are still pursuing legal action to challenge what they called “UEFA’s monopolistic position over European football.” They hope the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg will rule in their favor and permit the concept of a Super League not run by UEFA being explored by teams.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

The Revival of Joey Votto

With a new stance, a new swing and a new TV show, the Reds first baseman is leading his team in every imaginable way.

The European Super League has failed
Soccer

Nine Super League Rebels Rejoin European Club Association

Only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remain outside the fold, as they persist with their plans for a European Super League.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Soccer

Barcelona's Debt Rises to $1.6 Billion

The club president painted a bleak picture for the club's financial situation, which resulted in Lionel Messi's departure to PSG.

justin herbert (1)
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football ADP: Starting Quarterbacks Breakdown

A closer look at fantasy football's starting quarterbacks draft value, potential, average draft position and outlook for the 2021 NFL season

Colts RB Benny LeMay celebrates after a touchdown
Play
Extra Mustard

Weak Taunting Flag on Colts RB a Preview of Things to Come

Get ready for a lot more of this.

A rare Honus Wagner baseball card.
MLB

Honus Wagner Card Becomes Most Expensive Trading Card Ever

A T206 Honus Wagner baseball card sold for $6.606 million on Monday, shattering the previous record set earlier this year.

Gerd Muller lifts the trophy at the 1974 World Cup
Soccer

What Made Gerd Müller So Great

He died at 75, and he'll be remembered as one of the greatest scorers of all time—although his impact extended well beyond putting the ball in the back of the net.

aaron jones thumb
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Draft Strategies: First Six Picks Drafting 9th to 12th

Formulate your fantasy football plan of attack with draft strategies when selecting from the 9th to 12th positions.