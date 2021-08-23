Antonio Celebrates West Ham Scoring Mark With Cutout of Himself

August 23, 2021
Michail Antonio Sets West Ham Scoring Record, Celebrates With Cardboard Cutout of Himself

LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio’s record goal for West Ham was sealed with a kiss.

The fun-loving striker became the London club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era, moving onto 49 goals by netting twice in a 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

Antonio’s first — a close-range shot on the turn to make it 3-1 in the 80th — moved him past Paolo Di Canio’s previous record mark of 47 and he celebrated by running to the sideline and raising aloft a cardboard cut-out of himself.

Spinning around to cheers from a packed crowd, Antonio — whose goal celebrations often provide amusement — finished his little act by planting a kiss on himself before tossing the cut-out to the ground.

Antonio still had time to add a second goal, stretching to prod home a finish in the 84th after controlling a right-wing cross, to wrap up West Ham’s second straight victory to open the season.

The team is one of five to be on a maximum six points after two rounds and is in first place on goals scored.

Said Benrahma had earlier set up Pablo Fornals before scoring himself to put West Ham 2-0 ahead, repeating his goal and assist from last weekend’s 4-2 win at Newcastle.

Youri Tielemans pulled a goal back in the 69th minute for Leicester, which lost attacking midfielder Ayoze Perez to a straight red card in the 40th for a lunge at the ankle of Fornals. No foul was given initially, but referee Michael Oliver changed his mind after reviewing the incident on a pitchside monitor.

