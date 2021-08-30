August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Weah Out Hurt, Pulisic in Training for USMNT After Having COVID-19

Author:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Tim Weah is hurt and will miss the United States’ opening three World Cup qualifiers.

Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Weah will not report to Nashville ahead of Thursday’s opener at El Salvador.

Weah, 21, is a son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, Liberia’s current president.

SI Recommends

Christian Pulisic was among 16 players who started training with the U.S. team on Monday at Lipscomb University. Nine others were traveling to Nashville after playing Sunday matches with their clubs.

Pulisic, the top American player, started training with the U.S. team after clearing COVID-19 protocols. The 22-year-old missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday following a positive coronavirus test.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Yulman Stadium after a game.
College Football

Tulane Relocates Season-Opener Due to Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida forced Tulane to relocate its first game of the season in New Orleans to Norman, Oklahoma.

Tim Weah is out injured for the USMNT
Soccer

Weah Out, Pulisic in Training for USMNT After Having COVID-19

It's a bad-news-good-news scenario for the USMNT ahead of World Cup qualifying.

Aug. 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Javier Báez (23) celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals 9–4 at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Good Vibes Only at Citi Field

The Mets are booing their fans when they have success. Naturally, this means the fans are in for an earful.

Cindy-Parlow-Cone-US-Soccer-USWNT
Play
Soccer

Parlow Cone to Run for U.S. Soccer Re-Election

Cindy Parlow Cone intends to run for a four-year term in the February 2022 election.

Bayern Munich signs Marcel Sabitzer
Soccer

Bayern Poaches From Leipzig Again, Signs Sabitzer

First Dayot Upamecano. Then Julian Nagelsmann. Now it's Marcel Sabitzer that's leaving RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappé leaves PSG for Real Madrid
Soccer

Reports: Real Madrid’s Summer Move for Mbappé Is Off

Kylian Mbappé will evidently be sticking around with PSG through the remainder of this season at the very least, with French reports saying Real Madrid has withdrawn its push.

diontae-johnson-concussion-protocol
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Wide Receiver Rankings Explained

Ranking wide receivers in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

Alabama coordinator Bill O'Brien looks on
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Will These Coordinator Changes Work Out?

Examining the outlook for several key personnel moves in 2021, starting with the reigning national champs.