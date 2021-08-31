Real Madrid Signs Camavinga on Transfer Deadline Day

August 31, 2021
Real Madrid Signs Eduardo Camavinga on Transfer Deadline Day

Author:

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is signing one of the most exciting players in French soccer — but it isn’t Kylian Mbappé.

Eduardo Camavinga, an 18-year-old center midfielder, agreed to a six-year deal with Madrid on Tuesday, the final day of the European summer transfer window.

The fee wasn’t disclosed by the Spanish club in its brief statement, which only confirmed a deal had been reached with French club Rennes.

Madrid has also been trying to buy Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. An initial bid for about 160 million euros ($189 million) was rejected, PSG said last week, and Madrid was running out of time to sign the France striker, whose contract ends in June.

Camavinga made his debut for France’s senior team in September last year. At 17 years and 303 days, he became the third youngest player in the history of the national team.

He then netted a spectacular goal the following month against Ukraine to become the youngest scorer for France since Maurice Gastiger in 1914.

His performances dipped, though, and he didn’t make the France squad for the European Championship.

Camavinga had just one year left on his deal with Rennes, whose academy he joined at the age of 10.

