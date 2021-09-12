Zlatan Scores Seven Minutes Into Return After Four-Month Layoff

September 12, 2021
Publish date:

Zlatan Ibrahimović Scores Seven Minutes Into Milan Return After Four-Month Injury Layoff

Author:

Seven minutes.

That’s all that Zlatan Ibrahimović required after four months out for a left knee injury — including surgery — before he scored in his first match back Sunday.

Ibrahimović came off the bench on the hour mark then quickly redirected a cross from Ante Rebić from close range for AC Milan’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over Lazio.

The win extended Milan’s perfect start and moved the Rossoneri atop the Serie A standings through three rounds.

Ibrahimović, who turns 40 next month, missed a chance to play for Sweden at the European Championship when he was injured in May during a win over Juventus.

The goal meant that Ibrahimović has now scored in 24 different league seasons.

“I’m happy that he came back well,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “He entered the game well.

“Beyond the obvious talent, it’s the passion and fire he has inside that keeps him going,” Pioli said. “Seeing the way he trains is a pleasure. His goal is to be the best and that hasn’t changed as the years go by.”

Rafael Leão opened the scoring for Milan just before the break following a give-and-take with Rebić.

Franck Kessié missed a penalty for Milan in first-half added time when he banged his attempt off the crossbar.

Milan is level on points with Napoli but ahead on goal difference after Napoli’s win over Juventus on Saturday.

Lazio, which won its opening two games, dropped three points back.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was shown a red card after the final whistle as several players, including Ibrahimović and Lucas Leiva, got into a shoving match.

