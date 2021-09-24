September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Solskjaer Infers Refs Have Been Influenced By Klopp's Penalty Comments

Author:

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed on Friday that referees have awarded fewer penalties to his team because of a complaint by Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp at the start of the year.

A week later, Solskjaer is still aggrieved that United was denied two penalties in its 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League on Sunday. He also thought his team deserved a penalty against the same opponent in a League Cup match on Wednesday that West Ham won 1-0.

“I don’t know, but there was a certain manager last (season) who was starting to worry about us getting penalties,” Solskjaer said, “and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. Surely I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on.”

Solskjaer didn’t mention Klopp by name but the insinuation was clear.

In January, Klopp said United had won more penalties in two years than Liverpool had during his 5 1/2 seasons in charge at that point.

SI Recommends

After Klopp’s remarks, United was awarded five penalties in 22 league games until the end of the season. Before that, United had six penalties in 16 league games.

United hasn’t had a penalty this season.

The English Football Association could view Solskjaer’s comments as an attempt to influence officials ahead of United’s home match against Aston Villa in the league on Saturday.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Soccer

Solskjaer Infers Refs Influenced By Klopp's Penalty Comments

The Man United manager didn't name his Liverpool counterpart, but the insinuation was clear in his comments regarding United's lack of penalties this season.

von-miller-broncos
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

If you need to play the matchup, Week 3 offers a handful of solid options just off the beaten path.

Arizona Cardinals Matt Prater
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

If you have to play the matchup, there are a few emerging options available to you in Week 3.

SI_StartSit_092221_TE
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight Ends

A plus matchup against the New York Jets makes Noah Fant the tight end start of the week

SI_StartSit_092221_WR
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide Receivers

Finally matching his rookie hype, Marquise Brown is featured as Week 3's wide receiver start of the week

SI_StartSit_092221_RB
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running Backs

Chris Carson is putting up numbers and anchors as this week's running back start of the week

SI_StartSit_092221_QB
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert headlines as the quarterback start 'em of the week against a poor-performing Chiefs defense

Kayleb Wagner runs past a defender
Extra Mustard

Derrick Henry Congratulates One-Handed RB Who Broke His Record

Kayleb Wagner broke a high school record that seemed unbreakable.