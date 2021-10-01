October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USMNT's Busio Rescues Point for Venezia With His First Serie A Goal

Author:

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — American midfielder Gianluca Busio scored a late equalizer to earn promoted Venezia a 1-1 draw at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday.

Busio, one of three Americans at Venezia, saw his shot from the center of the area deflected in by defender Martin Caceres two minutes into stoppage time for his first Serie A goal.

The 19-year-old Busio was born to an Italian father and American mother in North Carolina. He joined Venezia in August from Sporting Kansas City in a deal that could reportedly be worth $10 million if bonuses are met.

Keita Baldé put Cagliari in front with a header early on to become the top Senegalese scorer in Italian league history with his 40th — overtaking Khouma Babacar (39 goals), who now plays in Turkey.

SI Recommends

Răzvan Marin also hit the post for Cagliari.

Venezia moved one spot above the drop zone, while winless Cagliari, which has already changed coaches this season (Walter Mazzarri for Leonardo Semplici), remained one spot above last-placed Salernitana.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Gianluca Busio scores for Venezia
Soccer

USMNT's Busio Rescues Point for Venezia With Late Goal

Gianluca Busio, 19, scored his first Serie A goal in stoppage time against Cagliari.

george-kittle-san-francisco-49ers
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle is due for a trip to the end zone this week against the Seahawks

SI_StartSit_092921_TE
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski is en fuego and there's no slowing him down in a revenge game vs. New England.

Sep 28, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.
MLB

Wainwright, Cardinals Agree on Deal for 2022 Return

The 40-year-old pitcher is 17–7 with a team-best 3.05 ERA this season.

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp is on pace for a career year and his matchup against Arizona looks like a shootout.

Josh Allen throws a pass from the pocket during the 2020 season
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen and the Bills are lighting up the scoreboard every week.

Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: 76ers Withholding Simmons's $8.25M Paycheck

The second 25% of Ben Simmons's salary was due Friday, but the franchise won't pay as the three-time All-Star's holdout continues.

urban-meyer-jacksonville-jaguars-winless
Play
NFL

Winless Jaguars Entering Important Stretch

It's a bit early to panic, but the pressure is still on at the start of a window with cap flexibility, draft equity and a generational quarterback on his rookie deal.