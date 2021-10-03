October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Espanyol Ends Real Madrid’s 25-Game Unbeaten Streak in Spain

Author:

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid stumbled again on Sunday, losing 2–1 at Espanyol to see its 25-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish league come to an end.

It was the third straight match without a win for Madrid, which was coming off a shock home loss to Moldovan club Sheriff in the Champions League and a scoreless home draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league.

Madrid hadn’t lost a league match since a 2-1 home defeat against Levante in January. It was unbeaten in 18 straight away games in the competition, one short of its all-time record.

Madrid still tops the league thanks to a better goal difference than defending champion Atlético Madrid, which beat Barcelona 2-0 at home on Saturday. Both Madrid and Atlético have 17 points from eight matches. Real Sociedad can go top if the Basque Country team wins at last-placed Getafe later Sunday.

SI Recommends

It was the second consecutive win for promoted Espanyol, which moved to 12th in the standings.

Raúl de Tomás opened the scoring for the hosts from close range in the 17th minute and Aleix Vidal added to the lead in the 60th from inside the area after a nice run past the Madrid defense.

Karim Benzema had a goal disallowed in the 67th for offside but found the net again in a breakaway in the 71st after clearing two defenders and sending a low shot into the corner for his league-leading ninth goal.

Eden Hazard had an 84th-minute goal disallowed because Benzema was offside.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Real Madrid players during a loss to Espanyol.
Soccer

Espanyol Ends Real Madrid’s 25-Game League Unbeaten Streak

Following a shocking loss to Sheriff Tiraspol in Champions League, Real Madrid's struggles continued with a 2–1 loss to Espanyol on Sunday.

Utah Football
College Football

Suspect Charged in Shooting Death of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection for the murder of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

lamar-jackson-ravens-browns
Fantasy

Week 4: Injuries, Bets and DFS Lineups

Derrick Henry stiff-arms Rock Ya-Sin during Week 12 win over Colts
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Derrick Henry is due for a big performance in a plus matchup against the Jets.

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp is on pace for a career year and his matchup against Arizona looks like a shootout.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Updates

The injury report for Sunday is lengthy. See which players are active and which are out

georgia-arkansas-oct-2-ncaa-rankings
College Football

SI's Top 10: Order Restored as Georgia, Alabama Command Week 5

The SEC powerhouses continue to separate themselves from the pack. Plus, why Coastal Carolina has jumped into the rankings.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.