October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

FIFA Clears Julian Araujo to Change Allegiance From U.S. to Mexico

Author:

After playing one game for the United States, defender Julián Araujo has been cleared to change his national eligibility to Mexico, FIFA said Monday.

The 20-year-old LA Galaxy defender made his debut for the U.S. last December, starting at right back in a 6-0 win over El Salvador.

Araujo, who is from Lompoc, California, previously represented the U.S. at age-group levels through the Under-23 team.

In March, he played for the U.S. U-23 team against Mexico in a Tokyo Olympics qualification game. Mexico won 1-0 and eventually advanced to Tokyo, getting a bronze medal.

SI Recommends

As a dual national with Mexican family ties, Araujo was eligible within FIFA’s rules to switch national teams and was yet to play a competitive game for the U.S. senior team.

Mexico faces the U.S. in their 2022 World Cup qualification group on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Julian-Araujo-LA-Galaxy-Mexico
Soccer

FIFA Clears Araujo to Change Allegiance From U.S. to Mexico

LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo, 20, will play internationally for Mexico after making one appearance with the senior USMNT.

Lamar Jackson is tackled by a Broncos defender
Extra Mustard

Report: Broncos ‘Livid’ With Ravens for Garbage Time Move

Padding your stats in garbage time to chase a record: fair or foul?

Kylian Mbappé asked to leave PSG this summer
Soccer

Mbappé Asked PSG to Leave Club in July

Kylian Mbappé confirmed that he attempted to secure a transfer from PSG, and he could sign a pre-contract elsewhere as soon as January.

X163725_TK1_00061
Sports Illustrated

Photos: The Hidden Gems of Sports

Sports Illustrated photographers traveled across the country to capture these local masterpieces.

Match days at Keyworth Stadium are raucous.
Soccer

Rust Built: Fueled by Fans, Detroit City FC Thrives

The match-day atmosphere is raucous and little separates club from community at this third-division soccer team.

To reach the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, you have to drive up a gravel road.
Tennis

Court of Dreams

Amid corn and soybeans lies one of the country’s rare grass tennis facilities, lovingly maintained by an Iowa farmer who was inspired by Wimbledon.

Lakeside Swim Club in Louisville, Ky., has produced a number of Olympians—and no shortage of summer fun.
Olympics

The Coolest Swim Club in America

A Kentucky pool has produced plenty of summer fun—and more than a few Olympic medalists.

dCOVhiddengems_H
Play
MLB

'Ain't No Place in the World Like This Here'

On an imaginative sandlot baseball field built on a floodplain in Texas, construction never stops and the score is far less important than the vibe.