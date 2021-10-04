Park Ji-Sung Appeals to Man United Fans Over Offensive Song

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Park Ji-Sung Appeals to Man United Fans to Stop Singing Offensive Song

Author:

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung appealed to the club’s fans on Monday to stop singing a song that contains a racial stereotype about his native South Korea.

United fans chanted a song about Park during his time at the club, from 2005-12, which included a disparaging line about Koreans eating dog meat.

The song is still heard at Old Trafford and the now-retired Park said he wants to educate supporters about why the words are hurtful to him and people from South Korea.

The 40-year-old Park said he was prompted to speak out after hearing United fans singing the song last month in an away match against Wolverhampton, which presented South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan that day.

“I know that United fans don’t mean any offense to him for that song,” Park told the UTD podcast, “but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word (dog meat), which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people.”

SI Recommends

Park, who won the Premier League four times with United as well as the Champions League in 2008, also played 100 games for South Korea and at three World Cups — in 2002, ’06 and ’10.

“That particular word is very discomforting for Korean people, and I really feel very sorry for the younger players who heard that kind of song,” Park said. “In Korea, things have changed a lot. It is true that historically we have eaten dog meat but these days, particularly the younger generation, they really hate it. The culture has changed.

“I really request the fans to stop singing that word. It causes discomfort to Korean people when they hear that song. It’s time to stop.”

United said it “fully supports Ji-sung’s comments and urges fans to respect his wishes.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Man United's Park Ji-sung
Soccer

Park Ji-Sung Appeals to Man United Fans Over Offensive Song

The former Man United star has asked the club’s fans to stop singing a song that contains a racial stereotype about his native South Korea.

urban-meyer
Play
NFL

Four Games Into His NFL Career, Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—or Does He?

As the mistakes pile up, including a concerning video on social media, it’s fair to wonder whether Meyer can turn things around. Or whether he even wants to.

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley talk
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Unbeatens Hit the Road

Ranking the likelihood of 11 zero-loss teams earning their first defeat away from home this weekend.

Bubba Wallace after his win at Talladega.
Racing

Wallace Becomes Second Black Driver to Win at Talladega

Bubba Wallace became emotional when talking about the significance of the historic win.

A Cuban flag being flown in Florida.
MLB

Cuban Baseball Players Defect at U-23 World Cup in Mexico

Nine of the 24 baseball players on the U-23 Cuban national team have defected during the World Cup in Mexico.

harbaugh-fangio
Play
NFL

The Beautiful Senselessness of the Ravens-Broncos Feud

An obscure record. A salty losing coach. A confused quarterback. It’s all incredibly dumb, and we need more of it.

Luis Rojas with the Mets.
MLB

Luis Rojas Out As Mets Manager

New York declined the 2022 option on Luis Rojas's contract but offered him a position that has yet to be determined in the organization.

Washington Football Team helmets on the field
NFL

Report: Feds Searched Washington Football Team's Training Facility

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reportedly searched the team's training facility last week.