October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Charlotte FC to Give Roster Spot to Reality TV Show Winner

Author:

MLS's next expansion franchise is reserving a roster spot for the winner of a reality TV contest. Seriously.

Charlotte FC, which will join MLS next season, is the focus of a new show whose working title is Welcome to the Team and will center on a very public tryout for a place on the squad. Charlotte currently has seven players signed ahead of its inaugural season, including former Leicester City standout and Premier League champion Christian Fuchs. One of its next ones will be selected through unorthodox means, with club sporting director Zoran Krneta and president Nick Kelly being joined by "a rotating panel of soccer legends and celebrity fans" to eliminate players in each episode before the winner is crowned. The series will "provide 24/7 access as the players live and train together while being put to the test to prove they have what it takes" to make the team, according to a press release. It's unclear when and where it will air, with the project currently in production.

The show is a product of producer Mark Burnett, who created The Apprentice, Shark Tank, The Voice and Survivor, among other reality shows.

"At Charlotte FC, we’re very invested in providing soccer players across the world the opportunity to be part of a great organization where they can grow and develop as professionals,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “By working with MGM Television and Major League Soccer to be the first MLS club featured in this new and groundbreaking series, we’re bringing soccer fans in the United States closer to 'the beautiful game' that we’re playing in the Carolinas, with different and exclusive content delivered in a way that has never been done before.”

SI Recommends

This isn't MLS's first dip into the reality contest pool. Sueño MLS ran from 2007-2016 as a way to uncover new talent, and U.S. international Jorge Villafaña and Mexico forward Rogelio Funes Mori were success stories from the first two classes. The league also was set to partner with CBS on "The Job," a 2013 series in which, for the MLS episode, an associate producer position for the league's website was going to be awarded to the winner. "The Job," which was also Burnett's project, got canceled after two episodes.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Charlotte-FC-Logo
Soccer

Charlotte FC to Give Roster Spot to Reality TV Show Winner

MLS's 2022 expansion franchise will be part of a unique experiment as it builds out its inaugural roster.

Alex Shelley in the ring at an indie wrestling show
Play
Wrestling

Alex Shelley Finds ‘Special Kind of Joy’ in Indie Grind

After taking a break in 2020 to work in the medical field, the 19-year veteran is energized by his return to grassroots wrestling.

Clemson offensive players look on during a game
Play
College Football

Clemson’s Offense Is Broken. There May Not Be an Easy Fix

The Tigers’ recent dominance on that side of the ball has seen a steep dropoff in 2021. Has their approach grown stale?

stephon-gilmore-patriots
NFL

Panthers Acquire CB Stephon Gilmore From Patriots

Gilmore is headed to Carolina in exchange for 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.

Justin Fields
NFL

Fields to Start for Bears Going Forward, Nagy Says

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be the team's starter moving forward, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

The Green Monster
Play
Extra Mustard

Green Monster Gets Meme Treatment, Blame From Yankees Fans

MLB fans react to Green Monster taking two homers away from Giancarlo Stanton.

dCOVnovcover_TraeHZlogo
Play
NBA

Trae Young Is the Hawks' Torchbearer

His heat checks are epic, and now he's honing more subtle roles—including being the leader of one of the league's brightest young teams.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Betting

NFL Player Prop Bets: Week 5 Thursday Night Football

Make your wagers count with guidance on these TNF player prop bets