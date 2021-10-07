Judge Says Rape Lawsuit vs. Ronaldo Should Be Dismissed

October 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Judge Says Civil Rape Lawsuit vs. Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Dismissed

Author:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

In a scathing recommendation to the judge hearing the case, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts on Wednesday blamed Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for basing the case on leaked and stolen documents that Albregts said were privileged communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

“Dismissing Mayorga’s case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result,” Albregts wrote in his recommendation to U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey. “But it is, unfortunately, the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process.”

A date for Dorsey to take up Albregt’s recommendation was not immediately set.

“Stovall has acted in bad faith to his client’s — and his profession’s — detriment,” Albregts decided.

Stovall and other attorneys in his office did not immediately respond Thursday to telephone and email messages about Albregt’s order.

SI Recommends

Ronaldo’s attorney in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, issued a statement saying Ronaldo’s legal team was “pleased with the court’s detailed review ... and its willingness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil case against Mr. Ronaldo.”

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted, but Mayorga gave consent through Stovall and attorney Larissa Drohobyczer to make her name public.

Albregts noted the court made no decision that Ronaldo committed a crime and found no evidence his attorneys and representatives “intimidated Mayorga or impeded law enforcement” when Mayorga dropped criminal charges and finalized the $375,000 confidential settlement in August 2010.

Ronaldo, now 36, is one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports. He has captained his home country team, Portugal, and now plays for the English Premier League club Manchester United.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Judge Says Rape Lawsuit vs. Ronaldo Should Be Dismissed

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren speaks at football media day
College Basketball

Big Ten’s Warren on Women's Hoops Equity, NIL and More

The commissioner sat down with SI to talk about some of the biggest topics in the college sports landscape.

Oct 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the walk-off two run home run hit by left fielder Chris Taylor (3) against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1.
MLB

Dodgers’ Epic Win Is Exactly Why We Have Two Wild Cards

Dallas Cowboys Dalton Schultz
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Tight Ends

Is Dalton Schultz legit? The Cowboys emerging talent looks like a surprise breakout at the tight end position.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Najee Harris has lived up to and exceeded all expectations despite the Steelers struggles.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Wide Receivers

Rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase is becoming a locked-in starter for fantasy managers.

dan hooker-mma
MMA

Dan Hooker Isn’t Wasting Any Time Before His Next Fight

The Weekly Takedown: The lightweight fighter will be back in the cage just a month after his previous bout, plus predictions for UFC Fight Night and more.

jd-martinez-red-sox
MLB

Red Sox Add J.D. Martinez to ALDS Roster, Drop Matt Barnes

The Red Sox lineup will be fully healthy for Game 1 of the ALDS as J.D. Martinez returns to Boston's playoff roster.