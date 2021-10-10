October 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

France Defeats Spain to Win UEFA Nations League Thanks to Mbappé's Late Winner

Author:

MILAN (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final on Sunday.

Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium.

There were few chances in a cagey final in Milan but the match burst into life shortly after the hour mark.

Moments after France hit the woodwork, Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front but its lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema.

European champion Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in the third-place match earlier Sunday.

Spain beat Italy 2-1 in their semifinal game with Ferran Torres netting both goals. There had been doubts about Torres’ fitness but he recovered to start the final. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot was absent for France after testing positive for the coronavirus.

France started well and almost took an early lead as Benzema rounded Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and attempted to roll across for Mbappé but the ball was cleared by César Azpilicueta.

Spain went closer five minutes later as Torres threaded the ball through to Pablo Sarabia but his fairly tame shot was an easy catch for France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

SI Recommends

Spain dominated possession but created few chances. It was the only side to have a shot on target in the first half though.

Theo Hernández had scored the last-minute winner for France against Belgium in their semifinal on Thursday and he ignited Sunday’s final when his effort crashed off the underside of the bar and out in France’s first real sight of goal in the 63rd minute.

Moments later, however, it was Spain which broke the deadlock as Oyarzabal raced onto Sergio Busquets’ ball over the top and fired into the bottom right corner.

Oyarzabal had set up both of Torres’ goals in the semifinal match.

But France was swiftly back on level terms as Benzema cut in from the left and curled a sumptuous effort into the top right corner.

And the stage was set for Mbappé to score the winner as he and France continue their revival. Mbappé was judged to have sprung the offside trap as he raced onto Theo Hernández’s through ball and placed it into the bottom right corner.

Lloris pulled off two great saves from point-blank range to deny first Oyarzabal and then Yeremi Pino as France survived a late siege by Spain.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

France celebrates winning the Nations League title.
Soccer

France Defeats Spain to Win UEFA Nations League

Kylian Mbappé scored the match-winner in the 80th minute as France defeated Spain 2-1 in Sunday's UEFA Nations League final.

saquon-barkley-giants
NFL

Barkley Injures Ankle vs. Cowboys, Carted to Locker Room

The Giants offense suffered a major blow early on Sunday as Saquon Barkley exited with an ankle injury.

Dan Campbell after the Lions lost to Vikings.
NFL

Dan Campbell in Tears After Lions' 'Heartbreaker'

The Lions lost to the Vikings after a last-second field goal and coach Dan Campbell wiped away tears when talking to reporters.

USMNT's Gyasi Zardes
Soccer

LIVE: Rotated USMNT Continues World Cup Qualifying in Panama

Gregg Berhalter has made seven changes to the U.S. lineup for Sunday's qualifier in Panama City. Follow along here.

Mason Crosby reacts to a miss.
NFL

Crosby Caps Wacky Ending With Winning FG After Three Misses

The Packers and Bengals missed five potential game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime before Mason Crosby's game-winner.

kyrie-irving-nets
NBA

Report: Irving to Miss Home Games For 'Foreseeable Future'

Kyrie Irving is unlikely to join the Nets for their opening homestand of the season due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) walks back to the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

Neymar complaining during the Copa America final.
Soccer

Neymar Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar May Be His Last

In the DAZN documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” the Brazilian star said that he thinks next year's World Cup in Qatar will be his last.