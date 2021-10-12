October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Man United's Varane Out 'A Few Weeks' With Groin Injury

Author:

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raphael Varane will miss the start of a difficult run of games for Manchester United after being ruled out for “a few weeks” Tuesday because of a groin injury.

The center back, signed from Real Madrid in the offseason, was hurt in the first half of France’s 2-1 victory over Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

United said Varane “has commenced rehabilitation at the club” and “will be out for a few weeks.”

With England defender Harry Maguire also out with a calf problem, Varane’s injury leaves United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without his two first-choice center backs.

SI Recommends

After a trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, United faces Atalanta at home in the Champions League before matches against Liverpool and Tottenham in the league this month. United then must travel to Atalanta for their reverse game in the Champions League.

Solskjaer may have to rely on Victor Lindelof and either Eric Bailly, whose one appearance this season came in the English League Cup loss to West Ham last month, or Phil Jones, who has not played since January 2020 because of a knee injury.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Raphael Varane is out with an injured groin
Soccer

Man United's Varane Out 'A Few Weeks' With Groin Injury

Raphaël Varane was hurt in the first half of France’s 2-1 victory over Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

JR Smith
Golf

J.R. Smith Attacked By Bees at First Golf Tournament

J.R. Smith likes birdies on the golf course but not bees.

jon-gruden-raiders-sports-illustrated-photo
Play
NFL

Gruden Faces Consequences, as Snyder Mostly Skates

The Raiders’ coach has paid a steeper price for his abhorrent emails than the team originally being investigated. It’s clear the NFL is protecting one of its own.

zaire-wade-jazz
NBA

Report: Zaire Wade to Join Jazz's G League Affiliate

Zaire Wade is expected to suit up for the Salt Lake City Stars in 2021-22

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

The Nets Had No Other Choice With Kyrie Irving

Irving won't be able to play or practice with the Nets until he is vaccinated.

Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Red Sox celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park.
MLB

Inside the Thrilling and Super Fun Red Sox–Rays ALDS

AAC football logo on the field
College Football

Sources: C-USA to Ask AAC About Reorganizing Both Leagues

The proposal would require the conferences to remake themselves based on geography.

nhl-preseason-power-rankings-mackinnon
NHL

Power Rankings: Can the Avs Steal the Lightning’s Thunder?

Colorado is a Stanley Cup favorite yet again, even after three straight second-round postseason exits. Can the Avs get over the playoff hump to end Tampa Bay’s reign?