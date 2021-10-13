October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NWSL Championship Relocated to Louisville After Backlash From Players

Author:

The National Women's Soccer League championship has been relocated from Portland to Louisville, the NWSL announced on Wednesday. The move was a direct result of the massive backlash from players who had issues with the original venue and local start time. 

"At the request of the players, the NWSL has moved the NWSL Championship from Portland to Louisville," the league said in a statement. "We realize the impact this has on the fans who have bought tickets and made travel arrangements. We hope that our fans will understand that this move is made with the support of the NWSL, the Players Association, the Portland Thorns, and Racing Louisville. Portland understood the importance of listening to the players, and Louisville stepped up to host. 

"Players embraced the opportunity to kickoff at noon local time in a fantastic venue. We sincerely hope that fans will consider making this move east with us, or that you watch this historic game on CBS."

SI Recommends

The game was originally going to be played at Providence Park, a turf stadium, and would have started at 9 a.m. PT. Players Jessica McDonald, Jessica Fishlock, Rachel Corsie, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris all took to Twitter at the time and shared their disappointment in the local start time and turf field. 

But in September The Athletic's Meg Linehan reported that Portland was the only remaining option to host the game. Orlando and Louisville were the only other bids to host the championship but both withdrew their bids, leaving only Portland, per the report. The game is scheduled for the 12 p.m. ET slot on CBS because throughout the fall CBS broadcasts college football at 3:30 p.m which is why a later time slot was not an option. 

But with Louisville stepping up, Lynn Family Stadium will be host to the championship. The stadium is soccer-specific and seats a little over 15,000 fans. That, along with the 12 p.m. local start time, the players's requests are satisfied. The date of the game has not changed from Nov. 20.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

A rainbow over Lynn Family Stadium.
Soccer

NWSL Relocates Championship After Player Backlash

The NWSL championship was originally going to be held in Portland and players had issue with the local start time and the stadium.

LeBron James at the Lakers media day.
NBA

LeBron Is Not Too Happy With the Ending of 'Squid Game'

Lakers star LeBron James said he isn't frustrated by the team's winless preseason, but he did have a few choice words for the Netflix hit "Squid Game".

MLS commissioner Don Garber
Soccer

Garber: MLS's 30th Team to Be Announced Within a Year

Las Vegas is reported to be the new frontrunner after Sacramento lost the backing of its majority investor.

07_X163766_TK2_00112
Photos

SI Full Frame: The Cage

This streetball destination is where some of the greatest raw hoopers have earned their stripes.

jon-gruden-aaron-rodgers (1)
NFL

Rodgers: Gruden's Views 'Don't Have a Place' in NFL

Aaron Rodgers said the offensive views expressed by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden in a series of emails "don't have a place in the game."

A Monday Night Football logo on a camera.
NFL

ESPN Will Air Wild Card Game on a Monday Night This Season

ESPN has reached a five-year agreement to present the Monday Night Wild Card game starting Jan. 17, 2022.

Baseball executive Chaim Bloom at spring training
MLB

Rays' Way Remains in Playoffs Despite Their Elimination

Chaim Bloom knocked out Erik Neander. Now, he faces Astros GM James Click, another friend from his time with Tampa Bay.

ESPN's Adam Schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Latest Person to Face Heat in Jon Gruden Email Scandal

He allowed the team president to change the story and called him 'Mr. Editor.'