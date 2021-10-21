October 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Roma Thrashed By Norway's Bodø/Glimt in Europa Conference League

Author:

North of the Arctic Circle, things went south quite drastically for José Mourinho's AS Roma.

The Serie A side was delivered a humbling 6–1 defeat by Norwegian power Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. It marked the first time a Mourinho-coached side had ever conceded six or more goals, according to Opta, and it came on the day that U.S. right back Bryan Reynolds was making his first start of the season in any competition for the club.

Reynolds was part of a second-choice Roma lineup that became more of a first-choice unit in the second half, with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham entering with Roma still in striking distance.

It was after that point that Bodø/Glimt put the group match out of reach, though, scoring in the 71st, 78th and 80th minutes to cap the humiliation.

SI Recommends

The rout took the limelight off an embarrassment for Mourinho's previous team, with Tottenham losing 1–0 to Dutch side Vitesse on a bizarre day in Europe's third-tier continental competition.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Roma manager Jose Mourinho
Soccer

Bodø/Glimt Thrashes Roma 6–1 in Conference League

José Mourinho's side was delivered a thrashing for the ages by its Norwegian counterpart.

Jason Kelce
NFL

Eagles Veteran Offers Advice to Ben Simmons

"Everybody can b---- and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."

SI_StartSit_102021_WR
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide Receivers

D.J. Moore and the Panthers have a great opportunity against the Giants defense.

Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Running Backs

Cordarrelle Patterson has a plus matchup against the mediocre Dolphins' run defense.

Derrick Henry runs through traffic against the Chargers
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Is there anybody better than Derrick Henry? Not this week at least!

knicks-fans-msg
Extra Mustard

Knicks Fans Go Wild Outside MSG After Opening-Night Win

Knicks fans are already in playoff form based on the scene outside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Deebo Samuel
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers return from a bye week to put the Colts' defense to the test.

Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Simmons Fails to Take Part in Scheduled Workout

Ben Simmons reportedly showed up to, and departed, the team's practice facility without taking part in a individual workout