Bodø/Glimt Thrashes Roma 6–1 in Conference League

North of the Arctic Circle, things went south quite drastically for José Mourinho's AS Roma.

The Serie A side was delivered a humbling 6–1 defeat by Norwegian power Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. It marked the first time a Mourinho-coached side had ever conceded six or more goals, according to Opta, and it came on the day that U.S. right back Bryan Reynolds was making his first start of the season in any competition for the club.

Reynolds was part of a second-choice Roma lineup that became more of a first-choice unit in the second half, with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham entering with Roma still in striking distance.

It was after that point that Bodø/Glimt put the group match out of reach, though, scoring in the 71st, 78th and 80th minutes to cap the humiliation.

The rout took the limelight off an embarrassment for Mourinho's previous team, with Tottenham losing 1–0 to Dutch side Vitesse on a bizarre day in Europe's third-tier continental competition.

