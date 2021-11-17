Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
USMNT's Hoppe Out at Least Six Weeks With Injury

MADRID (AP) — American forward Matthew Hoppe will be sidelined for at least six more weeks with a muscle injury, Spanish club Mallorca said Tuesday.

Hoppe hurt his right thigh in a training session on Nov. 6, the day before Mallorca’s 2-2 draw at home against Elche in the Spanish league.

The club said he still has six to eight weeks of recovery time.

The 20-year-old Hoppe has appeared in only two matches since joining Mallorca from German club Schalke this season.

His last game with Mallorca was a 6-1 loss at Real Madrid. He came off the bench in the United States’ match against Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying on Oct. 14.

Mallorca is in 13th place in the Spanish league with 15 points from 13 games. Its next match is at Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

